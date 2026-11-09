Mike Tirico Was Pulled From NBC’s Sunday Night Football Broadcast For Health Reasons and Fans Accused His 29-Year-Old Replacement Noah Eagle Of Nepotism 

Legendary announcer Mike Tirico missed the Sunday Night Football broadcast on November 8, 2026, due to an undisclosed health issue. The 59-year-old veteran announcer was scheduled to call his 300th career NFL game — a matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — but released a statement prior to kickoff confirming his absence.



Mike Tirico was replaced by 29-year-old Noah Eagle while missing Sunday Night Football’s broadcast to address an undisclosed health issue. Some fans complained that Eagle got the job and blamed nepotism. (Photos: Getty Images)

“Unfortunately, I will have to miss tonight’s game in Chicago due to a health issue,” Tirico said in a statement issued through NBC Sports. “I look forward to watching tonight and can’t wait to be back with Chris, Melissa and the rest of our SNF team next Sunday night in Cincinnati.”

While Tirico did not provide specifics on his current condition, the one-game absence suggests the setback is not severe.

Fans wished Tirico well and acknowledged him as a legend of the broadcasting game. Others were ecstatic that it’s expected to be a short sideline stint for the elite NBA and NFL play-by-play voice.There were some fans who thought Tirico should use this time to exit the booth on “Sunday Night Football,” scale back on his schedule and allow his replacement Noah Eagle, son of legendary voice, Ian Eagle to replace him.

Fans Say Noah Eagle Is Nepo Baby Not Worthy Of Replacing Mike Tirico

That suggestion didn’t hit well with some fans who accused Eagle of being a nepo baby who had not earned the right to replace Tirico. Noah Eagle’s father is veteran sportscaster Ian Eagle, a play-by-play announcer for CBS Sports, TNT Sports, and the Brooklyn Nets, covering the NFL, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament (Final Four), and the NBA. Since graduating Syracuse University, 29-year-old Noah’s rise has been swift.

“Nepotism Broadcast Company Football. Might as well let Jac Collinsworth fill in for his daddy,” another replied in the comments.

“Perfect opportunity to watch the Spanish broadcast. Noah is cheeks,” another NFL fan quipped.

“Ruined my day Noah looks like he’s never played a sport or touched a football in his life,” a netizen noted.

“Mike is the only one worth listening to. Would have been nice to have heard legendary @DanHicksNBC on the call, he most certainly deserves it,” says another fan questioning why Noah Eagle got the call to replace Tirico on “Sunday Night Football.”

“Couldn’t name a bigger downgrade than Mike Tirico to Noah Eagle,” one user commented.

Mike Tirico Expected To Return Next Week, Fans Can’t Wait

It’s understandable why the majority of football fans would take out their disappointment and concern for Tirico’s health problem on Eagle, who has excelled doing play-by-play on NBC/Peacock’s Notre Dame football coverage.

Tirico has over 35 years in national sports broadcasting (1991–present) and is still breaking barriers as he called his first Super Bowl as a lead play-by-play announcer at Super Bowl LX in February 2026.

Prior to his current role Tirico has anchored “SportsCenter,” “Monday Night Football” (2006–2015), NBA, golf, tennis, and soccer. He’s also worked for NBC sports since 2016 as lead play-by-play for “Sunday Night Football” (taking over for Al Michaels in 2022), and enhanced NBC’s NBA coverage, Notre Dame football, while serving as primetime host for the Olympic Games.

His seven Emmy Awards are also an indication of how colossal he’s been in sports broadcasting.