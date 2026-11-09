NFL Fans Get Knocked Out, Bloodied After Countless Fights Break Out at San Francisco 49ers-Las Vegas Raiders Game

The San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders took turns exchanging offensive haymakers on the field Sunday in a 49ers win that featured 55 combined points and 654 total yards.

Unfortunately, some NFL fans inside and outside San Francisco’s Levi’s Stadium followed their lead, as multiple violent fights broke out.

It was difficult to keep track of exactly how many altercations occurred, but viral video of at least some of the fighting was shared on social media.

Multiple NFL fans were involved in fights during Sunday’s San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders game, as the altercations appeared to leave multiple fans unconscious or badly injured. (Photos: Frisco_PhillyB4X/Instagram; @reddawg77089/X)

At least two separate fights took place in the stands during the game. One video captured a brawl that appeared to take place in the lower bowl of the stadium, as fans exchanged blows before falling into lower rows of the seating area.

A similar fight also broke out higher up in the stadium seating area after a Raiders fan wearing the jersey of tight end Brock Bowers mushed a 49ers fan in the face while sitting in the row behind him.

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Further videos showed fights that occurred in the parking lots outside the 49ers stadium.

A woman was seen attending to an unconscious man sitting on the ground with a bloody nose after social media users claimed he had been punched by a San Francisco fan. In a separate video, another man was seen lying unconscious and face down on the pavement.

In another viral video recorded in the parking lot, which can be seen below, two men appeared to be knocked out during a brawl. The injured men were seen in the video lying on their backs and barely moving, while the fighting continued around them.

Multiple men were also seen hitting one of the unconscious individuals despite him already lying motionless on the ground.

While fighting at NFL games is unfortunately not unusual, it was still striking for many online to see so many violent viral incidents take place at the same game.

The extent of the injuries suffered by those involved in the multiple brawls remains unclear. It is also unknown whether anyone will face criminal charges after much of the fighting was captured on video.

The 49ers won the game 38-17 to improve to 7-1 on the season. Las Vegas (4-5) has now lost five of its last six games after a promising 3-0 start to the 2026 campaign.