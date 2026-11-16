Iowa State Coach Bill Fennelly is suspended one game for inappropriate contact with a player during a timeout. With two minutes left in a game against UIC and the Cyclones up 64-60, Fennelly is yelling out instructions to player Sienna Harvey, who apparently is not receiving his message, so he puts his hand on her head as if baptizing her and lightly pushes it.



Iowa State Coach Bill Fennelly is suspended one game for inappropriate contact with a player during a timeout. Former NFL player Gerald McCoy says Fennelly is lucky it wasn’t his daughter. Others say if it was a male player, less people would have a problem with it.

The physical contact created massive backlash for the women’s hoops OG Fennelly, who has been coaching for about 49 years overall and has been a head coach for 39 seasons, counting the 2026–27 season.

Iowa State Women’s Basketball Coach Bill Fennelly Suspended For Pushing Player’s Head

When an older coach with years in the game reacts to a player in that manner it’s usually a sign that the game is passing them by and it might be time to hang them up. All of the greats seem to get a bit ornerier as they get older. The player didn’t seem to be too damaged by the interaction, but former NFL player Gerald McCoy, expressed outrage.

“Imma keep it 100 if that babies last name was McCoy this game wouldn’t have continued for min. If I see that in real time that huddle will disperse. Ain’t nothing you doing this serious to put your hands on my daughter’s head like that. I don’t even do that, another man doing it? Naw dogg!!” the 6-foot-4 former defensive tackle warned on X.

While fans agreed with his premise that physical contact isn’t needed when coaching, he also got some pushback from online users for saying he would have come out of the stands and gotten physical with Fennelly. Some also expressed a belief that McCoy was promoting a double standard for women athletes who constantly seek equality to male players. Let’s not forget Coach K touched up a couple of players along the way at Duke.

Is it different because Sienna Harvey is a young woman?

“But the thing is if it was your son being coached like that then it’s no problem, right?” one user commented on X.

“Then let’s see you speaking out like this on every video clip that surfaces of such instances,” another fan quipped.

“I don’t disagree with your point, but you calling her a ‘kid’ is disingenuous. She’s a 20 year old woman. It makes this situation sound much more nefarious when you describe her as a kid,” a user commented on X.

“Bobby Knight used to do worse things than this, this generation is soft,” another fan jumped into the comments to defend the veteran coach’s actions.

“What are you gonna do – fight the coach? How will your daughter play on the team after that,” a netizen posted.

“Get outta here! He barely dapped her up,” another agreed.

Fennelly began his career as a volunteer assistant while a student at William Penn and later became a full-time assistant after graduating in 1979. From 1981-86 he served as a Division I assistant coach at Fresno State. From there he worked as an assistant coach at Notre Dame (1986-88), including during the transition to Muffet McGraw’s leadership, before taking his first head coaching job at Toledo in 1988, where he compiled a 166-53 record and served until 1995. That’s the season he joined the Cyclones as the head women’s basketball coach and Fennelly has compiled a 656–335 record, with 24 NCAA Tournament appearances, and 26 total postseason appearances. He’s advanced to two Elite Eight appearances, six Sweet 16 dances and the Big 12 Tournament championship (200, 2001, 2003).

The one-game suspension is for optics because Iowa State has its sights set on its first Big 12 title in over 20 years and Fennelly has his best shot to advance deeper in the tournament than he’s had in some time. Maybe this kind of behavior is common in practices and that’s why star Audi Crooks transferred to Oklahoma State after last season. Either way Iowa is 5-0 and Fennelly’s job is secure for now.