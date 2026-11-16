‘You’re Upset Because It’s A Black Female?’: Luka Dončić Gets Backlash For Snatching Clipboard From Lakers Assistant Coach Lindsey Harding

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić is building an early MVP case through the team’s first 14 games, but the team nearly squandered their 12th win of the season in their game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

The Suns cut what was once a 31-point Lakers lead down to just five points with 1:05 remaining before a Quentin Grimes 3-pointer, assisted by Dončić, and two Dončić free throws closed out the 131-123 victory.

During Phoenix’s comeback attempt, Dončić had a contentious moment with Lakers assistant coach Lindsey Harding, who was huddled up with Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick and other assistants for a timeout.

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic went viral after he grabbed the team clipboard out of the hands of assistant coach Lindsey Harding (right) during a win over the Phoenix Suns. (Photos: @LakersEmpire/X)

TV cameras captured Dončić walking up to the coach’s huddle and grabbing the team clipboard out of Harding’s hand. The NBA’s current leading scorer then walked over to some of his teammates on the bench, with the clipboard in his hands, and began writing.

Although Harding awkwardly looked away after Dončić snatched the clipboard from her, none of the Lakers coaching staff appeared to take issue with the situation in the moment.

RELATED: Los Angeles Lakers Star Luka Dončić Stands Up For Black Woman NBA Referee After Fan Fires Basketball At Her From Front Row

Online, though, it was a different story after some social media users aimed criticism at Dončić for what they viewed as a disrespectful moment.

“I understand you are the leader of the team, but that is totally disrespectful,” Memphis sports TV personality Doc Holliday said about Dončić in a video that went viral on X. “Totally disrespectful.

“He undermined the authority of the coaches for that team, which includes JJ Redick. Cause JJ Redick didn’t say a damn thing when [Dončić] took the clipboard out of that woman’s hands. … You gotta respect that woman. He basically said, ‘To hell with her.'”

Predictably, some online disagreed with Holliday’s opinion and chose to defend the Lakers superstar.

“I’m guessing you’re upset because it’s a black female?” X user @DavidJSword replied to Holliday.

“Saying this from your couch is absolutely hilarious. You want him to not do this?” X user @AR15_Luka77 wrote. “The most respectful superstar to his coaches in the league. Find a new slant buddy.”

“You wanna talk about disrespect…that man busted his ass to build a ridiculous lead and they couldn’t maintain it,” X user @missysinghsongs, another Dončić fan, added. “This isn’t the first time he’s had to check in the game in the last 5 minutes to make sure they win! This is how I know you don’t watch games.”

Redick hired Harding as one of his assistant coaches when he accepted the Lakers head coach position ahead of the 2024-25 season. Both played college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils, beginning their careers at the school as freshmen in 2002.

Prior to her coaching career, Harding was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 WNBA draft and played nine seasons in the league. She got her first NBA staff role in 2018 as a player development coach with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harding then spent four years (2019-23) as an assistant and player development coach with the Sacramento Kings. The former point guard was named the head coach of the Kings’ G League team, the Stockton Kings, for the 2023-24 season, and became first woman to be named G League Coach of the Year.

After Sunday’s win over the Suns, Dončić was asked about the viral video of him taking the clipboard out of Harding’s hands.

“That stays in the team, man,” a smiling Dončić said. “That will stay in the team. [My teammates] know what I was communicating.”