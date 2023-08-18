“George Pickens Is More Talented Than Justin Jefferson” | ESPN NFL Analyst Ryan Clark’s Hot Take Has Folks Everywhere Scratching Their Heads

Earlier this week ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark set the football world on fire when he made a comment comparing Minnesota Vikings All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Pittsburgh Steelers second-year wideout George Pickens. Clark, a former Steelers player who also won a Super Bowl with the franchise, gave a very provocative and controversial take.

During a recent episode of “NFL Live” Clark said he believes Pickens is more talented than Jefferson. He didn’t say Pickens was better than arguably the premier receiver in the sport, but Clark did credit Pickens for having more talent, which in itself is almost unfathomable.

The way Jefferson dominates the league makes a statement such as this seem ridiculous, but it’s not as far-fetched as it may sound.

“George Pickens is much more talented than Justin Jefferson”



Drug test Ryan Clark IMMEDIATELYpic.twitter.com/4YJW1cQdxi — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 16, 2023

Clark Giveth Hot Takes

“George Pickens is much more talented than Justin Jefferson. Justin Jefferson understands everything about playing the position, stems, leverage, he can catch the football. … He’s a savant,” Clark said. “But here’s the one thing, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told me, something that I thought was great. He said Georgia didn’t even work to tolerate him, and they certainly didn’t try to raise him.”

Pickens’ immature ways at both Auburn and Georgia are both well documented, but it still doesn’t take away from his talent and elite skill set. Pickens is a freak athletic specimen at 6 feet 3 and 200 pounds, with sub 4.4 speed. All the tools are there, but now the mental focus must catch up with his physical gifts.

Clark Isn’t Saying Pickens Is Better, Just More Talented

Pickens had 52 receptions for 801 yards and four touchdowns, which is a half a season of work for JJ, a three-time Pro Bowl player, All-Pro and reigning Offensive Player of the Year coming off a season in which he had over 1,800 yards receiving on 128 receptions.

If we’re talking about pure talent and levels they can reach, Jefferson may have peaked last season, but Pickens is just scratching the surface.