“I Didn’t Even See It” | Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Reacts To Being Left Off Teammate Justin Jefferson’s Top Five QBs List

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson has quickly become one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL. The 2020 first-round pick has dazzled with his elite route-running and he possesses some of the best hands in the league. Since catching touchdowns from 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow in the LSU Tigers national championship season, JJ has been on the receiving end of passes from the solid-but-not-great Kirk Cousins.

Jefferson recently asked to choose his top five QBs in the league, and he didn’t choose Cousins. Jefferson instead went with Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Josh Allen. It’s kinda hard to argue Jefferson’s list, and Cousins doesn’t seem ready to do so either.

Cousins Very Direct In Response

During an appearance on KFAN-FM 100.3s “Power Trip Morning Show,” Cousins had this to say in response to Jefferson’s list.

“I didn’t even see it. This is the first time hearing about it,” Cousisns answered. “As a competitor, yeah, you always want that. People have to be honest and share what they think, and I’m not going to tell somebody what they need to think, and hopefully in 2024 I’ll be on his list. We’ll see what we can do this year.”

Jefferson wasn’t wrong in not putting Cousins on his list. While Cousins is serviceable and solid under center he’s nowhere near the top five, and especially when you consider who Jefferson chose for his list. But, like Cousins said he has an opportunity to go out and prove Jefferson wrong, just as he did when he played in Washington and the team refused to sign him to a long-term deal.

Who can forget his “You Like That” after a tremendous performance in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cousins To Jefferson Has Been Good Though

In three years together, the Cousins to Jefferson duo has been very good. In his three-year career with Cousins as his QB, Jefferson has tallied over 324 receptions for over 4,800 yards and 25 touchdowns. Jefferson has established himself as one of the top receivers in the league over that time frame as well.

All of this with the durable and always available Cousins throwing him the football. But there’s valid reason why he didn’t choose Cousins for his list, as no one else in the league would either.

Top 15, now we’re smoking, but no way is he top five.