‘He’s Invited to the Cookout?’: Las Vegas Raiders QB Kirk Cousins Goes Viral After Name-Dropping Meagan Good In Video After Practice

Las Vegas Raiders QB Kirk Cousins and his teammates are turning heads with a 2-0 start to the NFL regular season, including a win as an underdog against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Cousins drew some extra personal attention this week online, though, when he revealed his childhood celebrity actress crush following a Raiders practice.

The veteran quarterback’s answer in a now-viral video was a surprise for some to hear.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins surprised some online when he revealed that actress Megan Good (left, with fellow actor and husband Jonathan Majors) was once his celebrity crush. (Photos: John Nacion/Getty Images; Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I got an absolute left-field one for you,” Cousins said in the video posted to the Raiders Instagram account. “I bet Raiders nation wouldn’t guess it in a thousand years.

“Meagan Good…You Got Served.”

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“You Got Served” was a hip-hop dance and drama film released in 2004. Good, now 45, played the character “Beautifull” (yes, with two L’s) in the movie.

The 2004 Christopher Stokes-directed film also featured R&B acts Marques Houston and Omarion alongside household names like Steve Harvey and Jackée Harry.

When “You Got Served” was released in theaters, Good was 22 years old, while a 15-year-old Cousins was apparently admiring from afar as a teenager in Holland, Michigan.

Whether it be dancing to rap music while wearing his Minnesota Vikings teammates’ chains on the team plane, or falling in love with swag surfing during his stint with the Atlanta Falcons, Cousins has shown a willingness to embrace Black culture during his NFL career.

For some online, the fact that the Raiders quarterback was infatuated with Good while watching “You Got Served” as a kid was not a surprise.

“Kirk grew up in the 2000s that was (Meagan’s) absolute prime,” X user @TeeFrmDaLand wrote about Cousins’ choice.

“Join the club buddy, you not special,” X user @trevor_norris0 added.

“Let me guess…he’s invited to the cookout?” X user @_RealRickyRick wrote about Cousins; another X user noted the irony of this comment since Good also was an actress in the 2004 film “The Cookout,” which was released in theaters roughly seven months after You Got Served.

In the present, Cousins is currently married to wife, Julie. The couple got married in 2014, and they have two sons together, Cooper and Turner.

Good and actor Jonathan Majors got married last year, and celebrated their one-year marriage anniversary in March. Good called the relationship “the greatest love story I’ve ever known.”

The Raiders and Cousins will attempt to remain undefeated in road matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. If the Raiders win, it would be first time since 2021 they began a season 3-0 and just the third time it has happened this century.