Dwight Howard Denies Claim Of Forcing Man Into Threesome With Cross-Dressing Lover “Kitty,” Says All Their Low Post Moves Were ‘Consensual’

Former NBA star Dwight Howard denied sexually assaulting a man and forcing him into a threesome, according to reports. Howard asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit against him as the alleged activity engaged in was consensual.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, the NBA legend admitted that he met his accuser Stephen Harper on social media in May 2021.

Howard Doesn’t Deny Sexual Encounter

Harper said he approached Howard with a DM on Instagram, and sent his cellphone number, and Howard sent a text message after receiving it.

In his lawsuit, Harper said the three-time DPOY mentioned to him that he liked “weird” sexual things and that he asked Harper to send him explicit photos.

In his response, Howard said he exchanged text messages with Harper between May 2021 and July 2021, “several of which included sexually explicit content, such as photographs and videos”.

Howard also admits that Harper came to his home on July 19, 2021. Howard admitted that they went to his room, took off their clothes and “kissed consensually”.

But this is where the stories diverge.

In his lawsuit, Harper alleged Howard surprised him by introducing him to a man dressed as a woman. Harper said the man called himself “Kitty” and that Howard wanted to engage in a threesome, but Harper resisted.

Harper said Kitty began performing oral sex on Howard, and that Howard tried to touch his thigh and stoked his “penis through his underwear”.

In the lawsuit Harper said he asked Howard to stop, but the ex-NBA star told him he was “going to do whatever” and that he was “going to like it”.

“Defendant stood up (towering over Mr. Harper), grabbed Mr. Harper by the thighs, forcibly removed Mr. Harper’s underwear, restrained him and performed non-consensual oral sex on him,” the lawsuit said. “Mr. Harper feared imminent bodily harm when he was restrained and forced to remain in place while the defendant continued to sexually assault him.”

In his response to the lawsuit, Howard denied that Kitty surprised Harper. He said that “the plaintiff knew he would also arrive at the house before he arrived at the defendant’s house.”

Howard also denies assaulting or forcing Harper to do anything, saying that all three men agreed to consensual activity and asked the court to throw out the lawsuit.

Is Howard Being Extorted

“What was a private consensual encounter was made public for profit and Mr. Howard looks forward to bringing the truth to light in a court of law,” said Howard’s attorney Justin Bailey. “The allegations against Mr. Howard are contested. Mr. Howard intends to present the truth. The truth is Mr. Howard blocked Mr. Harper on social media and then was confronted with two options – pay to protect his reputation or have a fabricated story made public. “Despite being an easy target due to the subject matter and his status as a celebrity, Mr. Howard chose to trust in the justice system and will rely on all future court filings to speak for themselves.”

This is an ongoing story that due to its salacious nature; it will reverberate throughout the world of sports and entertainment.

Howard spent last season playing with the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League in Taiwan. He was named an All-Star and was MVP of the All-Star game.

He last played in the NBA in the 2021-22 season for the Los Angeles Lakers. Howard has talked about wanting to play in the league again. This latest story will likely make him radioactive, as teams will say he will be a “distraction.”