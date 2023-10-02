Dwight Howard Open To Reuniting With Orlando Magic After Taiwan League Cuts Salary By 65 Percent | Should Orlando Bring Back The Best Player In Franchise History Not Named Shaq?

The Orlando Magic are a young team full of potential. But with talent and potential you always need some experience and mentorship to help the developmental process.

It looks like one of the greatest Orlando Magic players to ever don the jersey is open to a reunion with his former franchise.

Dwight Howard is trying to gracefully maneuver through his twilight years in the pro basketball while making his way back to the league where he once dominated as an all-time center in the game.

Howard has recently took to social media to saying he is open to re-signing with the Orlando Magic during a discussion on Twitter Spaces with other users:

“Yeah, I would definitely want to come back and be a part of the Magic and what they’re tryna accomplish in Orlando now.”

Howard Took His Act To Taiwan

Howard spent last year playing in the Taiwanese basketball league, playing for the Taoyuan Leopards where he was an absolute superstar in that league.

During his time with the Leopards, Howard averaged 23.2 points and 16.2 rebounds per game in 20 games. Howard was also named a T-1 All-Star after just one season in the league.

But according to Taiwan News, after Dwight Howard revealed that his salary in the Taiwan league was being cut by 65 percent, in order to make pay more incentivized in the league Howard said it was “very disappointing” and hinted at wanting to return to the NBA, though he still wanted to leave some room to return to Taiwan.

Howard enjoyed a great career in the NBA and had his best years with Orlando. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year dominated with Orlando and even led the Magic to the NBA finals in 2009, though they couldn’t secure a championship, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Howard was then traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2012-2013 season, and has since moved around the league, playing for multiple teams. Howard has played for the Lakers on three different occasions, winning a bubble championship with Los Angeles in 2020.

Howard has also played for the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, and the Washington Wizards.

Dwight Howard Still Has NBA Talent

The 37-year-old is still very athletic and could provide decent minutes for a team, and he still proved he belongs in the NBA after he dominated the Taiwan league. Howard did train and try out with the Golden State Warriors, but they decided not to move forward in signing the veteran.

There hasn’t been any other teams reportedly interested in Howard, but it is normal to see certain players return to the team they once were starring for in order to retire with them, or help them compete.

It looks like Howard is trying to follow that path to end his career, or he could be trying to use an opportunity with his former team to get his foot back in the door with the NBA to continue a career in the league.

Either way, Orlando hasn’t talked about signing their former center, and they are committed to moving in another direction, building around young potential stars such as Paolo Banchero, so it is unlikely that Howard becomes a member of the Magic anytime soon.