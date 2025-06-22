‘You See What Happened To Coach Prime’: Fans Warn Dez Bryant To Stay Out Of His Son Dez Bryant Jr.’s Way After Dallas Cowboys Legend Blasted Hype Video

Former NFL All-Pro receiver Dez Bryant is getting some backlash from social media for comments he made blasting a video raving about his son Dez Bryant Jr. ‘s football skills.

The video caption read: “Dez Bryant Jr. is taking over! Better than Dad?.” followed by surprised eyes emoji and @DezJrx @DezBryant Which College should OFFER him?”

There's some false information in this video..and I mean this in no disrespect – I love the coverage..but let's speak facts..I understand we live in a social world, but my son has a long way to go. We dont need this hype train around my son..because that's not the goal. I care… https://t.co/pQHQsvabCF — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 21, 2025

The post, which has accumulated 1.4M views on X was meant to be complimentary, but the former Dallas Cowboys star didn’t receive it well. He doesn’t want the hype surrounding his son and false expectations being placed on him as a teenager, who recently started playing football.

Dez Bryant Sr. Blasts Video For using False Information To Hype His Son

“There’s some false information in this video…and I mean this in no disrespect – I love the coverage. But let’s speak facts. I understand we live in a social world, but my son has a long way to go. We don’t need this hype train around my son. Because that’s not the goal. I care for him to be judged on his honest work…and he has a long way to go to get where he wants to be…Let’s not water down the art for a click “

Bryant is aware of how the social media hype train can steamroll a player off of his or her focus, and the grind, work ethic and commitment to the pro dream gets steamrolled by chasing NIL bags.

“Dez Bryant Jr. is fresh out the 8th grade and he’s already looking like one of the best wide receivers in Texas. His hands are already stronger than his dads,” the person voicing the video stated, before cutting to an actual video of Dez Bryant saying, “His hands are STRONGER than mine,” at a 7v7 event where Junior flexed some reliable mitts.

We understand Bryant’s point, but some people social media wasn’t really feeling his attack on the video.

Dez Bryant With His Son At Dallas Cowboys Training Camp (Source: Pinterest)

“Just stop talking Dez before you talk your boy out the league, you see what happened to Prime. Just let the hype build and make sure he ready for his moment when it comes,” said one fan, urging Bryant to stay quiet and make sure his son is the real deal.

A fan who didn’t like the Deion Sanders reference, responded, “Yea I see what happened to Prime, his son is the best QB in the Browns camp, referencing Shedeur Sanders who dropped to the fifth round in the draft but has performed like the top 3 pick he should have been at Cleveland Browns camp

“I’m pleading with Dez Bryant as a father, Stop this,” said another fan.

Others accused Dez of downplaying his son’s skills and trying to crush his ego.

“Dez basically said “My son is Mid,” quipped one netizen.

“Bruh said “aye wait a minute y’all…My son is NOT that damn good.” joked another.

The majority of posts were supportive of Dez and complimented him for being a great father and keeping his son grounded.

“Just keep being a good dad. Block all that noise out. Love to see it,” a fan of Dez Bryant’s parenting added.

The person who made the video didn’t get away without some heat from social media.

“I counted at least 6 lies in this video,” said one fan named D Will.

“When the voiceover sounds like this, be prepared for the worst,” added another.

Who Is Dez Bryant Jr.?

Dez Bryant has three sons, Dez Bryant Jr, who turns 15 on June 24 and Zayne Bryant, and a younger daughter, Isabella Rose Bryant.

Bryant Jr. stars at Colleyville Heritage High School in Texas, where he enters his second year of high school football in 2025. Bryant has been elevating up the prospect charts and quickly gained traction in the 2028 recruiting class. The video suggests Texas A&M will lock him down. Sacramento State has also offered him according to reports.

Bryant got a shoutout on X from Matt Stepp, who is a leading Texas High School football recruiting analyst, after his performance at a high school football camp over the weekend.

Colleyville Heritage 2028 WR Dez Bryant, Jr. Had a solid day leading a young Panthers squad that's already advanced to State…elite route runner, explosive and good hands #txhsfb @GPowersScout @malloryhartley pic.twitter.com/fVSB0cBo5y — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) June 7, 2025

It’s only natural that the son of an all-time great receiver, who played for the famous Dallas Cowboys franchise and broke receiving records will be highly scrutinized every time he flexes a refined route runner or displays the elite body control that his dad once showed. And flex the X, which was his dad’s signature move after scoring one of his 77 TDs.