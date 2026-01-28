‘Was Never Better Than KD’: Fans Dispute Reggie Miller’s Claim That 2011 MVP Derrick Rose Is Hall of Famer Who Rivaled LeBron James For NBA’s Best Player

Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose, whose illustrious career was cut short by piling injuries, had his jersey retired by the Chicago Bulls. Despite having his run as a superstar caliber, franchise player limited to less than a decade, Rose managed to carve out a serviceable 15-year NBA career.

RELATED: In Appreciation Of Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose Has No. 1 Jersey Retired By Chicago Bulls

The impact that Rose had on the city of Chicago, as a son of the city, is undeniable. He gave basketball in that city life following some lean years after the Jordan and Pippen Era ended. On Jan.24, the former Point GOD was able to smell the roses with an official jersey retirement after watching his No. 1 get lifted into the rafters, along with MJ.

Derrick Rose couldn’t believe it when he saw his banner for the first time 🥹🌹



Chicago officially retires his jersey tomorrow 🙌



(Via @chicagobulls) pic.twitter.com/ygY1FTpsmu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2026

Reggie Miller Says Derrick Rose Will Get Into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Eventually

Dan Patrick had NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller on his ‘Dan Patrick Show’ to discuss whether or not Rose had done enough to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Miller says he believes D Rose will get into the HOF one day.

“I would be surprised if he doesn’t. He would be the only MVP not to be in the Hall of Fame. I doubt he’ll be on the first ballot, but he’ll get in at some point,” Miller insisted. “For a 6–8-year stretch, he and LeBron were battling for who was the best player in the game,” Miller said. And the youngest MVP, I would be surprised…at some point he’s gonna get in. All MVPS get in” “I would have paid to watch him play. He was so electrifying and his demeanor…he wasn’t one of those cocky kinds of dudes, but he exuded confidence,” Miller added.

RELATED: ‘I’m Not Here To Be A Plant In The Locker Room’ | Derrick Rose Let It Be Known He’s Not Here To Be A Snitch Or Ja Morant’s Therapist, The Former MVP Can Still Ball

“He may mean more to Chicago than Michael Jordan,” said Patrick.

Social Media Reacts To Reggie Miller Saying Derrick Rose Is Hall Of Famer

Social media (D-Rose fans included) couldn’t let Miller’s hyperbole slide. They came for him with historical receipts.

“This might be the most preposterous sentence ever uttered on a national sports show,” one fan responded on X. “I’m a huge Derrick Rose fan but he was never the best player in the league at any time.” another quipped.

Fans Object To Reggie Miller Says D-Rose Was Battling LeBron For NBA’s Best Player

Miller took the most heat for saying Rose and LeBron were fighting for best in the game for 6-8 years when dudes such as Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant were giving folks numbers and rings.

“6-8 year stretch? Give me a break. Rose had 4 great seasons out of 15. He’s not hall of fame worthy and wasn’t deserving of having his number retired,” one fan objected. “D Rose was never better than KD for a second in his life. He just had more hype in 2011,” said another fan, who then listed a stat comparison of both players during Rose’s memorable 2011 MVP season. MVP Rose: 25/4/8 on 55% TS 2011 KD: 28/7 on 59% TS” “Three good years. One explosive year among those. He was never in the conversion with LBJ. It was Kobe and LeBron, then KG and others. DRose, I love him but three All-Star games, that’s ALL. It is unfortunate what happened to him,” another fan said on X. “At some point you n**s gotta stop hyping this rose n***a up ….cool let him be ya favorite player but he has never been better than any version of KD outside of his rookie year,” said another offended Kevin Durant fan.

DRose is a unique case. His impact was so powerful because he was homegrown, as Patrick mentioned, and there was such a black hole left in the basketball energy of the city when the Chicago Bulls Dynasty ended with a 6-0 Finals record.

Generation Gap Of Opinions About Derrick Rose’s NBA Impact

Rose re-energized the entire NBA, but he was like a comet streaking through the night, illuminating the skies and then fading into obscurity. He’s one of the what-if stories that we discuss all the time. After that 2016-17 season with the Knicks in which he played 64 games, Rose never played more than 60 games again in a career that ended in 2023-24 with Memphis.

Career-high 50 PTS | Game-winning block



An emotional Derrick Rose talks over his memorable night for the @Timberwolves!#AllEyesNorth #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/YK28ptXyoG — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2018

Transitioning to a role player because his body was breaking down was challenging for Rose, but he managed to give us some flashbacks to his pre-injury, golden era. Like the night he dropped a career-high 50 filling in for a disgruntled Jimmy Butler in Minnesota.

RELATED: Derrick Rose Dropped 50 On Jimmy Butler’s Self-Indulgence

The Basketball Hall of Fame isn’t just about stats or longevity. Yao Ming was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame because of his contributions to the game on an international level and in the NBA. Ya Ming only played eight NBA seasons, but his numbers were solid as he averaged 19 points and 9.2 rebounds per game and shot 52.4 percent from the field. More importantly, his impact on the culture of the game is a significant part of pro basketball history.

The same could be said for Derrick Rose, although the younger generation is not as enamored with his journey as those who were there living it. He was considered an All-NBA star in his first seven seasons and similar to Grant Hill, he was able to provide professional NBA service as a journeyman, averaging more than 18 points in three more seasons after peaking in Chicago. He was still a double-digit scorer in six of his final eight seasons.