Derek Fisher Returns To Hoops Sideline, Named Head Basketball Coach At L.A. Area High School

Five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher is back coaching hoops. This time he will try his hand at the high school level. Fisher was named head coach of the Crespi Carmelite High School boy’s basketball team on Monday.

“We are honored and excited to welcome Coach Fisher to the Crespi Family. Coach Fisher brings to Crespi his strong work ethic, leadership, and discipline that are rooted in his Christian faith.”

Fisher Struggled As A Pro Head Coach

Fisher coached the Knicks during the 2014-15 season and part of the 2015-16 campaign before he was fired in February 2016. He went 40-96 during his time as coach in New York.

He was the head coach of the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks from 2018-2022, also serving as general manager from 2020-2022. He had a 54-46 regular season record and a 1-4 playoff record.

Fisher clearly loves the game and as a player you could easily say he had a strong work ethic, was a leader and disciplined.

Can we say the same for him as a coach?

We all know about the situation with his former teammate Matt Barnes’ ex-wife and Fisher’s current wife Gloria Govan while he was head coach of the Knicks. Admittedly, it was his first experience as a head coach and the transition was tough. Regardless, the entire situation was not a good look.

Has Fisher Learned From His Previous Head Coaching Failures?

When he was coach of the Sparks players on the team commented on his unwillingness to implement new strategies and tactics at their request. He was referred to as “defensive” when players would make critiques.

None of that sounds like someone you want leading and inspiring young people.

According to reports he spent last year coaching an eighth grade boys team and a Team Derek Fisher Club girls team. Maybe some time working with young athletes have taught him some lessons and he’ll be effective in his new role.

“Coaching and teaching is a true passion,” Fisher said in a statement. “And I look forward to continuing this focus on the next generation of young student-athletes. Go Crespi!!”

Crepsi, the Encino-based all-boys school, has produced NBA players De’Anthony Melton and Brandon Williams. They play in the Mission League, where they will face power programs like Sierra Canyon and Notre Dame. Both have produced NBA players in recent years.