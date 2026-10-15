‘A Gentleman Never Tells’: Delonte West Wants to Keep Everyone Guessing About Claims He Slept With LeBron James’ Mother

For years, former NBA player Delonte West has repeatedly and emphatically denied the long-standing rumor that he had a relationship with LeBron James’ mother, Gloria James. West has directly addressed the speculation, insisting the story was false and never happened.

West has also defended Gloria, describing her as a strong Black single mother and criticizing those who spread malicious rumors about her. Although he has acknowledged that they are friends, he has maintained that their relationship never went beyond friendship.

West Playing Mind Games?

Unverified rumors of a relationship between West and Gloria James, first surfaced during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2010 playoff run. In August 2026, West revealed that LeBron and Gloria routinely check in on him to make sure he is doing well.

However, that may change following West’s recent promotional appearance ahead of his celebrity exhibition boxing match against fellow DMV basketball standout Michael Beasley.

When asked about his relationship with Gloria James, West stopped short of denying the rumor, instead responding, “A gentleman never tells.”

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West Sarcastic Response Got Social Media Jumping

“Bron finna renew his voodoo spell on bro and have him in the streets for another 10 years,” a fan said.

“He was almost out of the woods, he finna be lost for another 40 days and 40 nights,” another fan said.

“Delonte has been dodging this question for over a decade and he’s still smooth with it,” another fan replied.

“Better check his NBA pension bozo that boy can buy and sell you and your mother,” a fan mentioned.

“Aye somebody sell him crack i bet you’ll make some quick bread,” a fan joked.

“So distasteful, finally getting back in your feet and wanna mess with one of the most powerful people on the planet. not a good idea,” another fan commented.

“They trying send bro back to the 7-11 parking lot,” a fan quipped.

Delonte West Has Turned Life Around

West has made significant strides in turning his life around, celebrating nearly a year of sobriety and sharing updates on his recovery throughout 2026. He reached 30 days sober in January, marked 100 days by late March with help from Wellness Fitness & Performance in Florida, and surpassed the 10-month milestone by September.

He has also shared updates about retaking his driver’s test to regain his license and riding a bike around Florida while wearing a Celtics jersey. More recently, West debuted a new smile with a fresh set of teeth, drawing an outpouring of support and encouragement online.

West has credited his recovery to consistent therapy, medication management, faith and the discipline he developed through basketball, along with continued support from friends, family and the broader NBA community.