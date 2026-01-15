‘When The Devil Comes For You, He Takes It All’: The Compassion Is Waning For Bipolar NBA Player Delonte West Who Was Arrested For Stealing $23

Former NBA player Delonte West’s post career struggles with mental illness, drugs and homelessness has been well documented. While at times there seemed to be glimpses of hope that the former Cleveland Cavs guard would recapture the spirit of his life, West’s post-NBA troubles aren’t slowing down.

Former NBA Player Delonte West Robs Someone Of $23

After years of people wondering why West is on the streets, and him refusing help that people have offered, it’s not surprising to see a video surface of some clout-chaser using West to get clicks by exposing his state or humiliating him when he’s not in his right state of mind.

The 42-year-old was arrested on Dec. 21, 2025, after allegedly robbing someone of $23 in Belle Haven, Va., according to TMZ Sports. West – who is ALWAYS outside – was easily apprehended and identified as the culprit to police by the alleged victim.

An eight-year NBA veteran, West was jailed on charges of assault & battery and robbery while using force, according to court records. He reportedly made a $1,000 bond and is due back in Fairfax County court on March 16.

This is just the latest chapter in West’s post-NBA legal drama. In November he was found unconscious and intoxicated on the side of a road, which occurred just a year after he was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing in Huntington.

Back in June of 2024, West was taken into custody after evading police who were attempting to serve him with a warrant for allegedly violating the conditions of his release. He also allegedly resisted arrest during the incident, according to police.

“God is good, and I hope Mr. West recovers soon. It does not matter how many times he stumbles as long as he keeps trying to get clean,” one fan said on X. “Jail might be the best thing available to save his life,” another reasoned.

Most fans were hoping for better news.

"anytime a report comes out that bro is doing good or on a good path, he IMMEDIATELY does some shit to prove that report was incorrect," a netizen said. "Right on time smh everytime a report comes out that he's doing good and getting the help he need no more than a week later it's a video of him back on the streets or something like this happens god please help this man remove his demons he can't do this alone" one fan begged on West's behalf. You have to pardon those folks who don't have much sympathy left for West, whose roller coaster personal life remains far from smooth. "When the devil comes for you, he takes it all," said another.

Delonte West Was College Star, First Round Pick Of Boston Celtics

West’s rap sheet has grown each season since his final days on a professional basketball court overseas in 2015. He came into the NBA hoping to reach superstardom as the No. 24 overall pick by the Celtics in the 2004 Draft. West was a solid rotation player but never lived up to the billing that he entered the league with out of Saint Joseph’s University. He was part of the school’s most historic backcourt, aligned with fellow future NBA player Jameer Nelson.

Together they took Phil Martelli and the small Philly school with 4,000 students to the Elite 8 before losing to Oklahoma State 64–62.

Both guards were first-round selections and after a career with the SuperSonics, Cavaliers and Mavericks before a stint in the D League, West finished overseas,

West Diagnosed With BiPolar Disorder In 2008

West, who averaged 9.7 points and 3.6 assists per game in his NBA career, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008. Former Dallas Mavs owner Mark Cuban tried to help West following a viral video of West panhandling in Texas.

In 2022, fans were excited to hear that West was getting clean and planned to join Ice Cub’s Big 3 basketball league, but that never happened as his life continues to need great emotional and physical rehabilitation.