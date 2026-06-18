‘Kim Davis Has Stolen Every Penny I Have’: Former NBA Player Michael Beasley Says His Agent  Has Stolen His Fortune

Former NBA player Michael Beasley is calling out his current agent Kim Davis. The former Kansas State Wild star legend who won Big 12 Player of the Year as a freshman his lone season in college basketball. But, despite Beasley’s undeniable talent he could never seem to get his footing in the NBA.

Following an 11-year career Beasley was out of the league by 30, and in recent podcast appearances he mentioned a multitude of things that played a role in his struggles. They include tragic personal losses, systemic betrayals, mental health and isolation and lack of support. That has led to some serious financial troubles for Beasley, and now he’s crashing out via Instagram and calling out the aforementioned Davis.

Michael Beasley on playing @DwightHoward in the season opener of @theBIG3 this weekend:



"Y'all keep giving me the biggest stripper first so I'm gonna make him shake ass… I had to switch to Young Thug and do it to him with no condom."pic.twitter.com/4djBv4cgga https://t.co/UtzuKFXy5E — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 17, 2026

Beasley Takes To The Gram To Blast Agent

In an Instagram rant earlier this week, Beasley had this to say about Davis.

“kim davis has stolen every penny i currently have!!! every penny!” Beasley posted. “i’m not looking for pitty because i know it’s my fault for trusting but forgive i just didn’t know another way!!! i’ve been thuggin the last few years and if it’s in gods will to continue than it shall continue but i’m here with my son and he doesn’t deserve that!

kim we supposed to speak at 3am and if you don’t help me figure it out then i’ll post every screen shot i have because you are starting to looking like a liar”

Strong words from Beasley, especially when you consider he’s still being represented by Davis. But, this isn’t the first time he’s called out an agent, but definitely the first time he’s done so while still working with them.

🎙️ HE’S BACK AND HE AIN’T CHANGED.



Michael Beasley x Chris Haynes Season 2 premiere is LIVE. 🔥



You already know what it is. B-Easy says what everybody else is scared to. Unfiltered, uncut, no PR team in the room. 😤



Chris asks, Beasley DELIVERS. Buckle up. 👀



▶️ Watch now on… pic.twitter.com/l8tWMiLdgC — BIG3 (@thebig3) June 18, 2026

Beasley Has Spoken About His Mental Health

Not long ago the always engaging Beasley opened up about his mental health struggles during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast. B-Easy as he’s affectionately known mentioned navigating emotional struggles and isolation. To help with his mental health struggles Beasley credited the Aura Health App — a platform he uses for meditation, coaching, and positive reinforcement.



Beasley Had Career Year In 2010

After being named to the All-NBA Rookie First Team in 2009, Beasley would go on to play 11 NBA seasons in total. His best season came in 2010-11 as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. That’s when he posted his best scoring year in the NBA, averaging a career-high 19.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He also dropped a career-high 42 points against the Sacramento Kings.

Beasley Has Podcast Brewing

The former hoops star has teamed up with Delonte West, another hoops, star to launch the “Shut Up and Dribble” podcast, where the two former NBA players promise unfiltered discussions on their basketball careers, personal struggles, and life beyond the court.