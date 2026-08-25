‘Didn’t Know Delonte West Was Still Moving Like That On The Court’: Former NBA Player Reaches 100 Days Sober, While Draining Jumpers During 1v1 With N3on

Streamer N3on has been making his rounds with some of the most notable and controversial personalities in sports.

N3On Sets Delonte West Up With Streaming Career

Recently, he surprised former NBA player Delonte West — whose struggles with drugs, homelessness and mental illness have been captured and shown to the world on viral social media videos over the past decade — with thousands in gear, including a high-end setup from Best Buy and a reported $100,000 Kick deal, leaving West emotional.

Delonte West was happy after Neon gifted him the newest iPhone, bought him streaming equipment, and got him verified on Kick to help him begin his streaming career. pic.twitter.com/61bfLeWLm7 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 23, 2026

The full equipment list reportedly includes:



Brand new iPhone 17, High-quality microphones, Tripods, Portable chargers, Charging adapters, $50K in cash and creation of his own verified, monetized kick streaming channel.

RELATED: ‘When The Devil Comes For You, He Takes It All’: The Compassion Is Waning For Bipolar NBA Player Delonte West Who Was Arrested For Stealing $23

West, who has been videotaped at his worst, looked as coherent and vibrant as the public has seen him in years. Various people have offered to reach out and help West over the years, but it finally seems as if he’s made the decision to get his life in order.

Delonte West Still Has NBA Level Shooting Skills

The most impressive part of the stream was when the pair hit up the gym for a 1v1. This is when West reminded everyone that he may be down on his luck, but his jumper is still pro level. The muscle memory is there, as he drained shot after shot without even dribbling and shut out the brash streamer 11-0.

Delonte West shows Neon he can still hoop after beating him 11-0 without taking a single dribble pic.twitter.com/vQGFdGJ2zd — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 24, 2026

Fans React To Delonte West’s Shooting Prowess

Most fans were impressed that a guy who had been cast off as a crackhead and the like could still drain jumpers in his sleep. Others tried to hate on the former St. Joseph’s University legend.

“beating Neon in a 1v1 isn’t really impressive for an ex-NBA player,” one fan said. “Bro it’s just muscle memory yall acting like he had a space jam incident and lost his hooping abilities,” quipped another. “NBA players can literally be CRACKHEADS and cook a normal person,” one user commented in amazement. “A homeless drugged X NBA player is better than 100% of WNBA players. That’s cray, cray,” one netizen tweeted.

Overall, fans were encouraged by the video.

“Just proud to see bro looking healthy and back in the gym keep it up bro,” a supportive fan commented. “Jus shows u how skilled u hav to be to make it to the pros, even for the players we fans think is trash, they are 99.9% better than anyone we know who hoops,” another adoring fan added. The compliments kept coming for West as one fan said: “Ok, shutting someone out 11-0 without even taking a single dribble is wild. I didn’t know Delonte West was still moving like that on the court. Unbelievable clip.”

Delonte West Tells N3on Drugs Didn’t End His NBA Career

After dismissing the myth that he lost his basketball skills in the midst of his struggles, West set another rumor straight during his interview stream. N3on asked West, who scored a total of 4,198 career points in the NBA over an eight-year career (2004–2012), what’s the biggest misconception people have about him.

“Delonte West tells NEON he didn’t ‘throw away’ his basketball career to do drugs, saying he was already done with the league but it’s a huge misconception people have about him,” the video captions.

Delonte West tells NEON he didn’t “throw away” his basketball career to do drugs, saying he was already done with the league but it’s a huge misconception people have about him 👀pic.twitter.com/KCeVyRT6Mq — Deluxe (@yourboydeluxe) August 24, 2026

“That I threw my basketball career away because I wanted to get high. That’s two separate things. I was done playing and had two beautiful kids and played in China for two more years after the NBA and Venezuela. I didn’t start straying off until five or six years after I was done playing basketball. Other than marijuana I hadn’t tried anything until I was… (much older),” West said of his journey with drugs.

West Says LeBron James and Mom Check In On Him

During the conversation with N3on, West shared how LeBron James and his family, including Gloria James, have checked in on him regularly during his 100 days sober that he recently reached. With a clean body and mind, West says he’s now ready to stream his story, which is truly a remarkable one.

West and James have a complicated history in that there was a strong rumor that Hall of Fame guard Calvin Murphy confirmed as “truth. Allegedly West and Bron’s mother Gloria had a fling back in 2010 when they were teammates. Further rumors attribute LeBron’s subpar playoffs that season, to the fact that he was struggling with this alleged relationship. It’s never been denied or confirmed by Bron and his mom. However, in 2023 West emphatically denied sleeping with Gloria James.

Overall, fans were excited to see West back in the gym and looking relatively healthy. He is in a program and looks like those first 100 days could turn into a lifetime of rebuilding relationships and accomplishing more.