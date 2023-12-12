‘Prime Time Plus Miller Time Is Winning Time’ | Four-Star Prospect Dre’lon Miller and OL Transfers Upgrade Colorado’s Ground Game and Protection

There’s a been a lot going on in the world of Colorado Buffaloes head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, from a much-publicized breakup with longtime girlfriend and fiancée Tracey Edmonds last week, to him hitting the recruiting trail and looking to upgrade his Buffaloes roster following a 4-8 season which saw his team go 1-8 after a 3-0 start.

The recruiting trail has always been good to Coach Prime, beginning with his time at Jackson State when he flipped 2022 No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter during the early signing period.

This past week and weekend were no different for Coach Prime, who landed the top offensive tackle in the 2024 class in five-star IMG Academy product Jordan Seaton. Not finished, Sanders also added four transfer offensive linemen who’ll likely be starters on the team’s reshaped offensive line.

To top things off, he then secured the commitment of Dre’lon Miller, one of the top athletes in the class of 2024.

Why Is Dre’lon Miller’s Commitment Significant?

Although Miller split time doing a bit of everything in high school, the four-star recruit from Texas and the No. 67-ranked player in the 2024 recruiting cycle, will likely focus on being the missing piece to Prime’s backfield while playing receiver as well.

The 6-foot-2 and 190-pounder brings a thump that scatback and 2023 four-star recruit Dylan Edwards just doesn’t have.

He’ll definitely see time at receiver as well, but with that position loaded (Travis Hunter, Xavier Weaver, Jimmy Horn Jr., Omarion Miller) it’s highly plausible that Miller totes the mail a bit and is used a lot like he was in high school, which is out of the backfield and in wildcat and option variations.

That will give defenses something to think about against an offense that was solid last season, but is sure to elevate under offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, who often used the wildcat formation during his time as an NFL coach.

Colorado Buffaloes Rushing Offense Was Lacking

Miller’s broad shoulders, power and physical build will be a welcome sight for a Buffaloes offense that averaged a paltry 68 rushing yards per game, which ranked dead last in Division I football.

Miller, the former Texas A&M commit, is ready to get to Boulder and begin his college journey.

Dad Chris talked to 247Sports about his son’s commitment.

“Prime Time plus Miller Time is winning time. They’re about to win,” Dad Chris Miller said.

Miller echoed his father’s enthusiasm.

“Just the relationship and how much of it is a family is what I love about it so much,” the “Just the coaches and the players to see the stuff they’re doing in year one knowing it’ll be special place in the next couple years.”

Offensive Line Upgrades Are Coming

Upgrades across the offensive line should also help as well. Sanders hit the transfer portal this week and essentially landed five new starters on an offensive line that gave up a nation’s-worst 56 sacks including 52 on Shedeur Sanders.

In the portal, Sanders got busy landing Tyler Johnson (Houston), Justin Mayers (UTEP), Yakiri Walker (UConn) and the bell cow of the transfer group in 6-foot-5 and 320-pound tackle Kahlil Benson, an Indiana transfer who allowed one sack and had six penalties in 774 snaps in 2023.

Shedeur, the backs and receivers have reinforcements coming when they return to the Big 12.