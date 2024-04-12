“She’s At Least Waited Until Her 30s” | A Miracle Pregnancy and Disrespectful Ranking On Big 12 Coaching Poll Are Pushing Deion Sanders Towards Grandparenthood

Through all the media hype and preparation for next college football season, and the pressure to be better than a four-win team in the new Big 12 conference, lost in the commotion was the fact that Deion Sanders will soon become a grandfather. His elder daughter, Deiondra, 31, is expecting a child with R&B singer Jacquees.

Initial reports said Sanders was not in approval of the situation, but in a recent discussion with People, Deion admitted that he hasn’t “fully digested” the reality of being a grandfather, but he supports his daughter as she enters another stage of adulthood.

“I haven’t digested that whole thing yet,” Sanders confessed, also admitting that he can’t find a thing to be excited about when it comes to transitioning into grandparenthood. “I’m proud of my baby that she’s at least waited until her 30s to give me this gift of life,” he said. “I’m happy about that, but I want to make sure she’s straight emotionally and psychologically as well.”

Deion Sanders’ Grandson Is A Miracle Baby

Since announcing the impending birth of their child on Instagram last month, the couple appear to be happy and healthy.

Deiondra had had a series of health complications in the past, and in her post she said she’s proud to “give hope to all the other women that may be in my situation.”

“Even though this was not planned or expected, this is something that God allowed to happen. I’m not having my baby to keep a man. I am having my baby for all the times I was told I wouldn’t be able to,” she wrote. “Bring Old School Football Back” | Shilo Sanders Posts Video Of Hit That Got Him Ejected, Sister Deiondra Backs Her Brother “I’m having my baby for the four myomectomy surgeries I have had. I am having my baby for all the years I stayed on birth control even though it gave me breast tumors. I’m having my baby for all the doctors that told me I wouldn’t make it out of the first trimester.” The reality star went on to write that she’s having the baby “for the 7 current fibroids that surround my uterus to this day” and “the high-risk moms that was scared everyday thinking they would miscarry.”

She also revealed that she experienced bleeding “every day” in the first trimester of her pregnancy.

“I’m having this baby to give hope to all the other women that may be in my situation.” she wrote

Who knows how stable the relationship is because Jaquees and Deiondra, were recently part of a dramatic scenario that unfolded on social media, where infidelity involving a rapper named Dreezy, who allegedly had a prior relationship with Jaquees, seems to be exposed, which further feeds Deion’s concerns.

Deion shares Deiondra — along with son Deion Jr., 30 — with his first wife, Carolyn Chambers.

It’s clear he’s not taking this well, but then again, Deion has always been a protective father and keeps his children close. In addition to his sons Shedeur and Shilo, Sanders brought his youngest, 20-year-old Shelomi to Colorado with him. She plays on the women’s basketball team.

Dreezy puts Jacquees on blast, showing a series of text messages where Jacquees asks the artist to take him back.



Jacquees is reportedly expecting a child with Deiondra Sanders, Deion Sanders’ daughter. pic.twitter.com/V6yb3ob4UU — miixtapechiick.com (@MXCKdotCom) February 7, 2024

In all honesty, Deion lost the time and energy to try and manage his adult kids’ lives long ago. Deiondra’s journey is one of inspiration and however it plays out, he has a beautiful gift on the way.

On3 Ranks Deion Sanders 12th of Out 16 Big 12 Head Coaches

Now, as far as the business side of things go on the football field, this is the most important coaching year of Deion Sanders’ career. He’s proved he can recruit and promote with the best of them. Now people want to see him coach, and it appears the confidence in his ability as he enters the Big 12 is not high.

Even with Texas’ Steve Sarkisian and Oklahoma’s Brent Venable headed to the SEC, the Big 12 still had some heavy hitting coaches. Arizona’s Brent Brenna, Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham, Utah’s Kyle Whittingham are also joining the conference.

On Monday, On3’s Jesse Simonton released a spring ranking of the 16 Big 12 football head coaches, and Coach Prime came in among the bottom rung at 12, which seems a bit low based on how well Colorado is expected to do.

Sanders did a solid job in his first season after inheriting a one-win program from 2022. He definitely reinvigorated the fan base and brough national attention the program hasn’t ever seen. He hit the transfer portal and went 4-8 which is definitely successful if he continues to improve by 3 games each season.

So, there’s a lot of business to handle, and as long as Deiondra is in good health Prime doesn’t need to be so grumpy.