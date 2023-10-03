Coach Prime’s “Bossy” Is Waiting Her Turn In Boulder | Deion Sanders’ Daughter Shelomi Preparing For First Season With CU Buffs Women’s Basketball

In just nine short months Deion Sanders has turned Boulder, Colorado, into the epicenter of college football.

With the Pro Football Hall of Famer leading the way, all eyes are on the Buffaloes. He’s also got some help with quarterback Shedeur (youngest son), Buffs safety and leading tackler Shilo (middle son) and his oldest son Deion Jr., who’s handling all things social media for the CU Buffs football program. Sanders even has his oldest daughter Deiondra involved in some capacity with the rising Buffs program.

Lost in all the hoopla surrounding Shedeur and Shilo’s arrival is their baby sister and Deion’s youngest daughter Shelomi, whom he calls “Bossy,” who’s a member of the women’s basketball team.

The sharpshooting guard transferred from Jackson State moved to Colorado just like her brothers when dad took the job. While Shilo stayed and graduated from JSU, it was a forgone conclusion where he was going once he entered the portal following graduation. As for Shelomi, she transferred in January but decided to redshirt.



Shelomi Set To Embark On First Season In Boulder

When she arrived in January, “Bossy” focused on becoming a Buffaloes player and figuring out how to fit in with the program. Now, nine months later, the combo guard is ready to begin her journey outside of team workouts.

In preparation for the season, Shelomi has been seen on social media being put through the ringer by her dad. A confident and ready Shelomi told reporters this during the beginning of preseason practices.

“I worked very hard. Coach Prime pushed me a lot. He is him, so he’s gonna push me to my limits. But it was pretty tough just trying to prepare for the season.”

The 5-foot-6 Shelomi was also a walk-on at JSU. The biggest thing following the move was just trying to find her niche with the team.

“It was basically figuring out how I could become a part of this team, like how I could morph into being a Buffalo,” she said. “My transition was pretty smooth. Everyone was very nice, everyone was very welcoming and opening. It was nice.”

Playing Time Won’t Come Easy, But Team Loves “Bossy”

Shelomi is joining a team that went 25-9 last season and returns almost of all of its key pieces. That means playing time won’t come easy, but head coach JR Payne is excited to have Coach Prime’s baby girl on the roster.

“The team loved her immediately. She’s got great personality, she works hard, she brings life to the party, so to speak, on a daily basis.”

Payne also said Shelomi’s smile and spirit are infectious and bright.

As for Coach Prime, the man who ranks his children weekly is elated to see her go through this journey.

“You got to understand, my baby girl is my heart,” he said. “I love all my kids but I love them differently, as I always say. Bossy is my baby girl. She’s my heart.”