“I Forgive Him, Our Team Forgives Him” | Deion Sanders Condemns Death Threats Sent To Colorado State’s Henry Blackburn

Tuesday brought another day of fallout from Saturday’s explosive “Rocky Mountain Showdown” between intrastate rivals Colorado and Colorado State. In the end it was the Buffaloes who won over the weekend under the direction of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who channeled his inner Tom Brady and John Elway (The Drive) in a hard-fought 43-35 double-overtime win.

In the game, CU Buffs two-way star and 2022 No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter suffered a lacerated liver on a blatant late hit by Rams safety Henry Blackburn. The injury drew a personal foul penalty, but Blackburn was not ejected, while Hunter is expected to miss three to four weeks while recovering. Blackburn’s personal info such as his phone number, mom’s phone number and numerous addresses for him and his family were leaked following the game, and ever since it’s been reported that he and his family have been receiving death threats.



Coach Prime Condemns Death Threats

After hearing Hunter, who was injured because of Blackburn’s bush league play, say, “It’s still football at the end of the day,” it puts how serious and unnecessary death threats are ever, but especially over a game. And that’s what Coach Prime said in his Tuesday press conference.

Sanders said Blackburn is a good player who played well Saturday night.

“He made a tremendous hit on Travis on the sideline. You can call it dirty, you can call it ‘he was just playing the game of football,” Sanders said. “But whatever it was, it does not constitute that he should be receiving death threats. This is still a young man trying to make it in life. A guy that is trying to live his dream and hopefully graduate with honors or a degree, committed to excellence and go to the NFL. He does not deserve death threats over a game.”

“At the end of the day, this is a game, someone must win, someone must lose,” Sanders said. “Everybody continues their life the next day. Very unfortunate. I’m saddened if there’s any of our fans that are on the other side of those threats. I would hope and pray not, but that kid was just playing to the best of his ability and he made a mistake.”

“So, I’ve forgiven him, our team forgives him. Travis, he’s forgiven him. Let’s move on, but that kid does not deserve that.”

Two-Way Star Out Of Hospital

Hunter is home and, per Sanders, on the mend. The Buffaloes will be without his services for two of their now highly anticipated matchups versus the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans. Those will be matchups of Heisman candidates Shedeur versus Oregon’s Bo Nix and reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams of USC.