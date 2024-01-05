In Wake Of Cee Dee Lamb’s Career Year Dak Prescott Labels Him The Best Wide Receiver In The League | Stop The Cap, Dak

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cee Dee Lamb is having his best season as a pro, and he’s also broken the Cowboys franchise records for yards (1,651) and receptions (122). Both of those were previously held by Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.

He won’t reach the Dez Bryant’s franchise record of 16 touchdowns, but the former Oklahoma Sooners star has solidified himself as one of the game’s best wideouts.

Dak Prescott Says Cee Dee Lamb Best NFL Wide Receiver

Let his quarterback, Dak Prescott, tell it, and he’s the best wideout in the league. While you’d expect Prescott to say that, because he’s supposed to tout the guy who goes out every week and makes him look good.

Following Lamb’s huge 13-reception and 227-yard Saturday night — which included a career-long 92-yard touchdown catch — in last week’s controversial 20-19 win over the Detroit Lions, Prescott told reporters, “I think he [Lamb] has emerged as maybe the best receiver in the league at this point.”

Cee Dee Lamb!!!! 92 yard touchdown.



What a play by Dak Prescott! Avoids the safety, scrambles and just trusted his guy to win.



88 delivered 📬 pic.twitter.com/RvV6xGeMnD — Dc_Faithful (@Dc_Faithful1) December 31, 2023



Jordan Lewis Says Cee Dee Lamb Should Be League MVP

Yes, Lamb is one of the best wideouts in the league. He was that last season when he made second-team All-Pro after 107 receptions for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s improved in every statistical category this season heading into Sunday’s season finale against the Commanders, where a win will give the Cowboys the NFC East title and the No.2 seed in the NFC playoffs. He’ll likely also be chosen first-team All-Pro this season.

But that still doesn’t make him the best receiver or an MVP candidate like cornerback Jordan Lewis inexplicably suggested to reporters.

“He should be in the MVP chat, man,” Lewis said. “He looks like it with 200 yards. He’s just amazing — he’s cold-blooded — makes plays after play. Every single possession they have it, they know he’s going to get the ball and he just executes. “It’s definitely amazing, it feels good to have that kind of safety blanket on the offense.”

Nice words from Lewis but stop that. Lamb is not an MVP candidate.

Wow! What a season for Cee Dee Lamb 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nJ4urCJTIB — Stats Matt ⚾🏀🏈 (@MattArrington36) December 31, 2023



Lamb Plays One Spot

Unlike Lamb, who lines up almost exclusively in the slot, which allows him favorable matchups all game, Dolphins star Tyreek Hill and Vikings stud Justin Jefferson move around.

Therefore, they’re facing all types of coverage each play, and both continue to excel. Lamb has put together two consecutive very good seasons, but he’s still not touching either of those dynamic playmakers, who have defenses game-planning to stop them weekly.

Lamb has that now to an extent, but not to the degree that Hill and Jefferson do.

Is Lamb a top-5 wide receiver?

Maybe. If you want to put him in that group, we won’t fight you on it. But being labeled the best receiver in the NFL and an MVP candidate is simply not true.