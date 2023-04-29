D. Wade Tells A Story Of LeBron James Risking It All | “The King” Once Jumped Off A Balcony Into The Pool In The Bahamas

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James are longtime friends. They’ve won titles and gold medals together and their families vacation together. In a recent interview with Showtime’s Rachel Nichols, Wade tells a story about Bron jumping off the balcony of a house they’d rented into a pool below.

“[He] looked down and said, ‘How deep you think that is?’ ‘Eight, nine feet.’ He said, ‘Let me see,’ took his stuff off, jumped into the pool from the balcony. I promise you.”

"[He] looked down and said, 'How deep you think that is?' 8-9 feet. He said, 'Let me see,' took his stuff off, jumped into the pool from the balcony. I promise you."



Dwyane Wade's WILD story on a Bahamas trip he did with LeBron 😮



(via @shobasketball)pic.twitter.com/emXtE3pMjp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 28, 2023

Bron Does A Little Too Much At Times

We will need some more particulars on this story. How high up was this balcony from the pool? What was the actual depth of the pool?

There are reasons diving pools and pools where you can dive or jump have a certain water depth. It all has to do with physics.

This story sounds so Bron like. He’s a go-hard. Always seemingly doing a little too much bordering on extra.

In Wade’s retelling of the story, he and wife Gabrielle Union had just arrived and were checking out their surroundings. When Bron and his wife Savannah arrived, after brief salutations he was in go mode.

You’re on vacation, my guy. Relax.

Perhaps relaxing is not in Bron’s nature. Maybe that’s not how you become a four-time champion and the greatest player of all time.

Bron and his Los Angeles Lakers are in a playoff battle with the Memphis Grizzlies. By the time you read this, the Lakers have either won Game 6 and advanced to the conference semifinals or they’re headed to Memphis for Game 7 on Sunday.

“Tonight I was s—,” Bron said after the Grizzlies blew the Lakers out in game 5 and climbed to within 3-2 in their first-round series. “I’ll be better in Game 6.”

Either way this run is likely one of the last postseason runs for the 38-year-old. He is under contract for next season and has a player option for the 2024-25 season, when he will be 40 years old.

Bron has made his desire clear for the last stage of his career. He would like to play for the team that drafts his son Bronny. The eldest James child will graduate high school later this spring, and his plans for where he will play next season haven’t been publicized.

“At the end of the day, it’s my decision. I’m going to make the right one to me,” Bronny James said at Nike Hoops Summit media availability earlier this month.

Bronny James’ publicist stops him from answering the big college decision question. 😩



(🎥: @SBLiveSports) pic.twitter.com/FZX2VOtv9w — theScore (@theScore) April 7, 2023

Will Bron Force The Lakers To Draft Bronny In 2024?

It’s highly likely that the Lakers will be a fringe play-in team next season. If they don’t make the play-in and fall to the lottery, they won’t even have control of their draft pick. That belongs to the New Orleans Pelicans as a part of the Anthony Davis trade.

So would Bron opt out of his deal to become a free agent? He could then work some sort of package deal where he’ll sign for a year for whatever team drafts Bronny. Assuming the latter is drafted at all. Bronny is ranked No. 19 in the 2023 ESPN 100. A top prospect, but no guarantees he’s a pro.

More news from our partners:

Five Adults Charged In Middle School Basketball Game Brawl That Preceded Death Of 60-Year-Old Participant

‘Women Act Too Prideful’: Woman’s Hilarious Voice Note Begging Her Boyfriend for Another Chance Spurs Twitter Discussion About Accountability In Relationships

Company Dupes Investors Into False Deal That Promised to Bring In $97B and the Endorsement of LeBron James