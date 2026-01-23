‘Curt Cignetti Is Who We Wanted Deion Sanders To Be At Colorado’: Cignetti Backs Up His Talk With Natty While Coach Prime Seems To Be Stuck In Neutral

On Monday night in Miami Gardens Florida the Indiana Hoosiers completed the most remarkable turnaround in college football history. The Hoosiers once owned the unwanted distinction of being the losingest program in college football, that is until Northwestern overtook them this season.

THE GREATEST TURNAROUND IN SPORTS HISTORY.



CURT CIGNETTI & INDIANA ARE NATIONAL CHAMPS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/2b5eWtyMPQ — FanDuel (@FanDuel) January 20, 2026

All it took was the Hoosiers hiring Curt “I Win Google Me” Cignetti to come in and turn the program from perennial doormats into national champions. In two seasons Cignetti led the Hoosiers to 27 combined wins including the first (16-0) season since Yale did it in 1894. While Cignetti has backed up his confident and brash talk, Colorado coach Deion Sanders who also talked a big game upon his arrival in Boulder in 2022 has struggled to back up his words.

Cignetti And Coach Prime On Two Different Wavelengths Right Now

As of January 19th, Cignetti is the toast of Indiana and all of college football. On the other end of the spectrum is Coach Prime the Pro Football Hall of Famer who’s had two losing seasons in his first three in Boulder and holds an ugly (16-21) record. Cignetti’s rise isn’t by accident as the former Alabama assistant who led JMU to the FCS national championship game in 2018, attacked the transfer portal with vigor and made all the correct moves.

Curt Cignetti’s Indiana Roster Has Average Age Of 23

This past season the average age of the Hoosiers roster was 23-years-old. That played a huge role in the Hoosiers winning an unprecedented national championship.

If Curt Cignetti could do it at Indiana…



Why can't Deion Sanders do it at Colorado? 🤔



(via @LK_four) pic.twitter.com/vP6amajvOL — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 20, 2026

As for Coach Prime he hit the portal, but nothing like Cignetti and Indiana, and definitely not as it pertains to impact players coming in and helping right away. And in today’s college football it’s pretty much a detriment to any program.

Some will say Cignetti did it with less when he really didn’t because he brought in a boatload of talent via the portal. As for Coach Prime he really hasn’t had a recruiting class to rave about since he came to Boulder, in fact his biggest gets was getting son Shedeur and former Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to follow him to Boulder via the portal. They’re both pros now, and not walking through that door.

Fans Chime In On The Cignetti And Coach Prime Dynamic

It didn’t take long for fans to get express their opinions on the matter on social media, and while there was a wide variety of opinions, most seem to channel the same direction.

Nobody has ever backed up their shit talk like Curt Cignetti did.



Told you what he was gonna do and did it. pic.twitter.com/WkPTHEaXnY — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) January 20, 2026

“Curt Cignetti is who we wanted Deion Sanders to be at Colorado,” a fan said. “Cignetti did the magic for Indiana, Deion is no magician,” another fan surmised. “Because Cignetti is a significantly better coach,” third fan mentioned. “One is a coach. The other is a billboard,” added one netizen. “Cignetti is an actual coach,” a fan quipped. “Cignetti is about team. Sanders is about himself,” another fan spewed.

It Boils Down To Money But Cignetti Is A Better Coach

A huge NIL collective helped the Hoosiers go from the laughing stock of college football to national champions, and I still can’t believe I’m saying that. With that being said, Coach Prime is a great motivator and speaker, but the results just aren’t there.

RELATED: ‘They Realize They Can’t Be U’ | Coach Prime’s Former Players Say He’s Crushing Spirits and Dreams At Colorado, Sanders Says It’s Hate

But for Cignetti the results have been proven at every stop of his coaching career with this being the final piece. Which proves Cignetti is a better football coach than Coach Prime, and that’s more than okay.