‘Maybe, He Could Pay The 9/11 Families?’: Fans Rain On Cristiano Ronaldo’s Historical Soccer Come Up As Saudi Money Balloons His Net Worth To $1.4B

Forbes has been keeping track of the world’s billionaires since 1987 and as of 2025, it’s an exclusive club, with just 3,028 known members across the entire globe. The number is even more exclusive when counting billionaire athletes. Michael Jordan and LeBron James have both reached those heights as NBA figures. Tennis star Roger Federer became the seventh billionaire athlete in August of 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo has become football’s first billionaire player with a huge Saudi deal in the twilight of his career@SofiaHCBBG explains how he became one of the world’s wealthiest athletes https://t.co/reXV4CWHaD pic.twitter.com/0XId7qtJm6 — Bloomberg (@business) October 8, 2025

Soccer is the most popular sport in the world, but not in America. That hasn’t stopped Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from recently becoming the sport’s first ever billionaire player following a contract he signed with Al Nassr earlier this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The legendary player is in the late stages of an illustrious career, having starred for Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus.

Ronaldo has always made major bank for his soccer prowess, but that Saudi money that continues to get its grips on the world of tennis, golf and soccer, is what has quickly catapulted him into the exclusive list of billionaires. They are printing money at Saudi Arabia’s club Al Nassr, where Ronaldo just finished his third stint.

After creating one of the most well-known brands in sports, Ronaldo broke the bank when he was lured to the Saudi Pro League in January 2023, inking a deal that made him the highest-paid player in soccer history with an annual salary of roughly $200 million, according to Saudi state media reports. Then in June of 2025, the 40-year-old cash cow signed a new deal with his Saudi team in that doubles his current earning to $400M tax-free dollars. That robust contract has boosted Ronaldo’s net worth up to $1.4 billion, according to Bloomberg.

The five-time Champions League winner now joins a small circle of billionaire athletes, including the aforementioned LBJ and Roger Federer, who mainly earned the status from a stake in Swiss sportswear brand On as part of a sponsorship deal. MJ made the bulk of his fortune from longtime endorsement deals with Nike, which led to owning a majority stake in the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets up until 2023. Jordan cashed out, selling the Hornets for $3B. Milwaukee Bucks sixth man and all-world entrepreneur Junior Bridgeman passed way in March of 2025 as a prominent member on this list. Golf icon Tiger Woods rounds out the list.

Social Media Reacts To News Of Cristiano Ronaldo Becoming Billionaire

Social media had a range of reactions from congratulatory to attempts at shaming Ronaldo for transcending the usual financial ceiling for athletes and doing business with Saudi Arabia.

“Hot take: no one deserves such money, especially a guy running after a ball…,” said one netizen on social media. “Ronaldo is the greatest athlete of all time and it’s really crazy to think anyone is close to him by a mile,” said one soccer fan. “Ronaldo really went all in! This is what happens when you hustle hard,” another fan celebrated. “Maybe, he could pay the 9/11 families?,” quipped one netizen. “Even Donald trump has agreements with Saudis the billionaires,” reasoned another.

Cristiano Ronaldo Is Worth $1.4B, Looking To Buy Pro Soccer Club

In addition to the ridiculous bag he brings in via salary, Ronaldo signed a 10-year Nike deal worth another $18 million a year. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also has brand deals with other heavyweight corporations such as Armani and Castrol. These collaborations contribute another $175 million to his net worth, according to Bloomberg.

Like any billionaire, Ronaldo has a ridiculous global real estate portfolio and has his money invested in business all over the map, including Portugal and Spain.

With an embarrassment of riches and more to come, Renaldo has his sights set on club ownership. That would be his ultimate job in retirement.

“If I can be a club owner, why would I be a manager, sporting director or CEO?” Ronaldo said in an interview with Portuguese television channel Canal 11. “This is my dream and I’m sure I’ll get there. I’ll even say more: I hope to not only have one club but to own several clubs.”

With the Saudis cashing more checks than Nike, Renaldo should be able to afford all of the clubs he chooses. What a time to be a world-class athlete.