‘ESPN Just Passed Away!’: Radio Host Craig Carton Gets Labeled ‘Sexist’ By Fans After He Eviscerates ESPN For Replacing Sunday Night Baseball With Women’s Sports Programming

The explosion of women’s sports is once again intruding upon sports and the male-dominated programming of the past. ESPN announced that it was replacing Sunday Night Baseball with a new primetime franchise called Women’s Sports Sundays.

Needless to say, baseball fans weren’t happy. Those sports fans who continue to devalue women’s sports were also beside themselves.

Radio Host Craig Carton Blasts ESPN For Replacing Sunday Night Baseball With Women’s Sports

New York radio host Craig Carton called the move the death of ESPN on “The Craig Carton Show” on WFAN on Thursday.

In a video clip posted on X, Carton unloaded on the sports and entertainment leader:

“RIP ESPN 1979-2026: Replacing Sunday Night Baseball with Women’s Sports Sundays! “ESPN just passed away! It’s a wrap for what used to be the ‘Worldwide Leader’… after a 35-year old Sunday programming mainstay, they have decided to go to Women’s Sports Sundays! The reality is that, there’s never been a television audience for it! If Caitlin Clark is not playing in every single Sunday night game on ESPN, then you’re dumber than you act!”

Carton had his share of supporters (all fitting into a certain age and race demographic) who agree that ESPN has committed an unforgivable programming offense.

“I think the move is dumb, but it won’t hurt their bottom line,” said one fan, noting that ESPN isn’t hurting because the company picked up the MLB to take over the MLB TV app to provide streaming for a large portion of baseball teams. “A grown ass man with his feelings hurt by women playing basketball. You love to see it,” a second fan posted on X. “I thought the entire purpose of ESPNW was to put all the women’s sports on there so men wouldn’t be forced to watch it,” another fan stated. “Seriously this is just another stupid politically motivated programming decision which will further alienate their core audience.” “It’s like they are intentionally trying to destroy the ESPN brand,” one netizen commented. “I have not watched ESPN in a long time,” one fan said. “I miss what it used to be but with so many options out there it’s gonna be ok.” Fans Call Craig Carton Sexist

Carton did receive plenty of pushback from fans who described his views as ‘sexist’ and outdated.

“This dude is so sexist, how the hell does he have a job?” asked one fan. “We celebrated@WFAN660 funeral just recently when@craigcartonlive rejoined the fleeting radio station,” another fan quipped.

Women’s Sports Finally Gets Full Day Of Programming On ESPN

Carton expressed what many men were expressing across social media. A frustration and insinuation that the women who are competing don’t deserve the coverage that they are finally getting. Whether you agree with the move or not, we have to admit that it’s about time major networks start focusing on the burgeoning women’s sports landscape. To ignore it would be leaving potential money on the table.

ESPN SportsCenter just led tonight's episode with 2 stories on women's college basketball. The first 6 minutes, a regular season Big Ten and SEC game. Who is paying for this? What percentage of sports fans does this serve? — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 24, 2023

This drastic overhaul will take place in 2026, marking the end of a 35-year run of “Sunday Night Baseball” on ESPN. The network plans to dedicate the entire day of programming to women’s sports, highlighting a variety of events including the WNBA, NWSL, women’s college basketball, softball, and other primetime women’s sports.

The shift is identified as a part of ESPN’s strategy to meet the growing demand for women’s sports programming.

It was also the perfect opportunity for ESPN to get this done, because the station didn’t choose to remove an institution in its programming. Media and broadcasting giant NBCSports/Peacock outbid them for the rights, so they had to fill the slot with something.

Why not?