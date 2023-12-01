‘Becoming A Father Is A Mistake, It’s A Distraction’ | Shock Jock Analyst Craig Carton Calls Dak Prescott’s Pregnant GF A Gold Digger Because They’re Not Married

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott is having a great season. The former Mississippi State standout has the Cowboys in the thick of NFC playoff picture at 9-3 after Thursday night’s 41-35 win over the Seattle Seahawks, and his numbers (2,935 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and just six interceptions) prove he’s having arguably the best season of his eight-year career.



In fact, he’s squarely in the thick of the MVP race. With football going very well, Prescott recently gave us a sneak peek into his personal life. The dynamic dual threat recently revealed his girlfriend to the world, and the couple also announced that she’s pregnant with the couple’s first child.

During his Monday press conference, the Cowboys signal-caller talked about how excited he is about being a soon-to-be daddy to his daughter who’s due in March.

“Super, super blessed to have that responsibility but at the same time have that opportunity to start a family and bring a child into the world,” Prescott said. “I know what my mom means to me and, in a sense, have that feeling in a different role is something I’m looking forward to.”

While Prescott can’t wait to be a first-time dad, for some strange reason radio talking head Craig Carton is focusing on his girlfriend being a possible gold digger, because Dak and she aren’t married.

Huh?





Carton Lays It On Thick

During a recent episode of his sports show on FS1, Carton, an ex-con father of four, seemingly took shots at Dak and his girlfriend.

He said Dak, who’s 30 years old becoming a dad is a “mistake,” and a “distraction.”,

Carton began to make odd and disrespectful comments about Dak’s pregnant partner. Upon finding out she was with child, Carton fired off with this.

“There goes the Cowboys season! I’m a big fan of fatherhood, I’m blessed with four beautiful, healthy children. You guys have kids as well. This is a distraction now for Dak Prescott. He’s not married, right? So now I’ve got to question if she’s a gold digger. She might not be. I gotta question it, right? And, number three, you’ve got everything going great, the last thing you need is the distraction.”

To hear Carton so focused on what’s going on in Prescott’s life is a bit odd and very confusing.



Not being married has nothing to do with distractions from being a parent. If we’re being truthful here, Carton’s statement is actually pretty ignorant coming from a guy who was convicted on fraud charges and spent a year in a state penitentiary.

In many ways fraud is like gold digging, so, in essence, Carton is the pot calling the kettle black, except there’s no proof that Dak’s partner has those intentions.





Dak’s Play Hasn’t Been Affected By This

Despite Carton’s belief that it could become a distraction for Dak and ruin the Cowboys’ season, it won’t. The Cowboys have looked like the third-best team in the NFC this season behind the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles and 8-3 San Francisco 49ers, who’ve given them two of their three losses.

Prescott wasn’t his best in the team’s 41-10 loss to the Niners, but he was great in a 28-23 loss to the Eagles and made the clutch plays in their comeback win over Seattle on Thursday night. He’s definitely in a nice zone.



So, that narrative that Carton is spewing is nothing more than banter, because if their season goes up in flames it’ll likely come against one of those two teams who are better teams overall.

Carton’s comments are way off base and we understand he is a shock jock who needs to fill the hours he’s on radio each day, but he probably also needs to be checked for those comments.