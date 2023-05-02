Rookie Blues | Connecticut Sun Newbie Alexis Morris Questions Her College Preparation And Playing Style After Rough First Day On WNBA Job

WNBA training camps opened up league-wide on April 30 and it was like the first day of school for many rookies. Alex Morris is one of those rookies who had a life-changing experience at her first WNBA practice.

Most rookies, even the ones destined to be great, have to adjust to the speed and size of the professional game. Morris went to her TikTok and said if college programs ran professional style systems than it would help rookies tremendously when they transitioned into the pros.

Alexis Morris pictured with the WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. (Photo: Getty Images)

Help Or Hurt

Morris was drafted 16th overall in the second round by the Sun. The 5-foot-6 guard finished her college career at LSU. She averaged 15.4 points and 4.1 assists per game in her senior season. She also helped the Tigers win the 2023 women’s national championship over a Caitlin Clark-led Iowa team.

“I don’t know if many of you know but I am currently trying out for the Connecticut Sun to become a professional athlete. And today was my first day of group workouts, training camp kinda sorta type deal,” said Morris on her TikTok.

She continued, “This is for the colleges and institutions. In order to grow the league you have to like prep the players for what’s to come. In order to do that you have watch the league, you have to see the style of play, and the systems that they are running so that the adjustments and transition for college, for women college players to the WNBA won’t be so difficult.”

Alexis Morris on her 1st day of training camp with the @ConnecticutSun. #WNBA pic.twitter.com/h120EhlDLl — Women’s Hoopz (@WBBWorldWide) April 29, 2023

She finished by video by stating that the the style of play you play in college can help or hurt you when you are transitioning to the next level.

Before Morris arrived with the Tigers, she spent three seasons at three different college programs. She played for Baylor, Texas A&M, and Rutgers University. Her best two seasons of her five-year college career were with the Tigers. Morris averaged at least 15 points per game in back-to-back seasons with the Tigers.

‘She Getting Cooked’

Morris had valid points about the transition process to the pros, but fans suggested that she just couldn’t handle better competition.

“Definitely getting cooked (laughing emoji). She gone figure it out,” one user wrote.

Another user wrote, “Got her in there rethinking life lol.”

Why is she not in the office talking to THEM. — 𝙎𝙊𝘾𝘼𝙇𝙇𝙊𝙐𝙎 (@socallouss) May 1, 2023

Regardless of Morris’ early struggles in camp, she has yet to play in a WNBA game, and she is experiencing a normal learning curve that every rookie has to go through.