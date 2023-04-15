‘I Think Shaq Is High On Some Pain Medicines’ | Lolo Jones Comes For The Diesel After He Said Angel Reese Is The Best Athlete Ever From LSU

Basketball Hall of Famer, legend and LSU alumnus Shaquille O’Neal says Angel Reese is the greatest athlete ever to come out of the Baton Rouge powerhouse, male or female. Fellow LSU Tigers alumna and Olympian Lolo Jones thinks Shaq needs to pump the brakes on GOAT talk for Reese.

“She’s probably the greatest athlete to come out of LSU sports. You heard it here first. [Male] and female,” Shaq said. “She delivered that package. A lot of us got the package and we still got that package in our truck… Joe Burrow got it done a few years ago, but she’s way more athletic than he is.”

"She's probably the greatest athlete ever to come out of LSU sports. … Male and female."



– Shaq on Angel Reese



(Via The Big Pod)



pic.twitter.com/fx56ENbuxU — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) April 11, 2023

Jones appeared on TMZ to discuss Shaq’s comments.

“Shaq knew what he was doing,” Jones said. “Shaq’s just bored. He’s coming off hip surgery. He’s chilling at home. I think Shaq, honestly, is high on some pain medicines. The list is so big with LSU. … So, for Shaq to have the audacity to say ‘she’s the best ever,’ I’m like, ‘Bro, chill on the pain meds,’ because that list is arduous. So long.”

Don’t know if arduous is the word Jones was looking for there, nonetheless her point stands.

Shaq is a media personality now. He knows how to stir the pot and get people talking. He is an Emmy-nominated studio analyst, so he understands what drives ratings and what causes conversations on social media and then becomes segments on television.

LSU Has Produced Great Athletes

Taking nothing away from Reese — who is a national champion, unanimous first team All-American and the 2023 NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player — but to say she is the greatest ever is a step too far, and he likely knows this.

In Reese’s own sport she has competition with Seimone Augustus and Sylvia Fowles. Then there’s Shaq and Pete Maravich on the men’s basketball side.

In football, leaving QBs to the side. If you’re talking pure athletes it’s hard to look past LSU alumni Odell Beckham Jr., Justin Jefferson, and Ja’Marr Chase.

#LoloJones has some strong (albeit playful) words for Shaquille O'Neal after the NBA legend called #AngelReese LSU's G.O.A.T. Full video here: https://t.co/9lO3gTe7cX pic.twitter.com/FFlGm4VpW1 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 14, 2023

What About Jones And LSU Track & Field?

LSU Lady Tigers track and field program is the premier women’s track and field program in the country. They’ve won more NCAA championships than any other school in history. The Lady Tigers have won a total of 25 NCAA championships (11 indoor, 14 outdoor).

Jones herself has won three national titles, is an 11-time All-American and a six-time SEC Champion.

The Olympian said she isn’t putting herself at the top of the greatest athlete list, nor is she hating on Reese.

“We’re not hating on Angel. We love to see it. She’s cooking. Let her keep cooking,” said Jones. “But I’m telling you, LSU track and field is the powerhouse for that university.”

In terms of national championships Jones is correct. But in terms of what the university would call its “powerhouse,” that would be LSU football.

The four-time national champion Tiger football program generates the lion’s share of revenue for the athletic department in Baton Rouge.

More news from our partners:

J.R. Smith Was Always A College Kid At Heart | Former NBA Player Explains Why He Once Threw Hot Soup On Cleveland Cavaliers Assistant Coach Damon Jones

‘Let Me Guess You Can’t Breathe?’: New Mexico Prison Guard Allegedly Referenced George Floyd After Officers Unleashed Savage Beating on Black Man In Cell

A Ferrari, a Porsche, Oh My!: Inside Some of the Wild Rides In Pharrell’s Multi-Million-Dollar Car Collection