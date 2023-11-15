Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders’ Luxury Car Booted In Latest Bad Luck Storyline Out Of Boulder 

Mired in a four-game losing streak and losers of five of their last six games, things have gone south pretty quickly out in Boulder, Colorado.

First-year head coach Deion Sanders is hoping to right the ship this weekend with a must-win trip to Pullman, Washington, to face the Washington State Cougars. In search of a win to keep their bowl eligibility alive, the Buffaloes will need a great game from star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who’s been very good this season.

Shedeur Sanders Gets The Boot

Sanders, the flashy junior signal-caller of the Buffaloes, is known for liking expensive things, and in many ways he’s a carbon copy of his dad from his playing days. Not long ago, Shedeur who has the second-highest NIL valuation of any college athlete behind Bronny James, treated himself to an expensive Rolls-Royce. Per a campus report, that luxury was booted last week for unpaid parking tickets. In a week of storylines, this just adds to the mix.





Wild Few Weeks In Boulder

In the last week in Boulder, the team lost its fourth consecutive game, a walk-off 34-31 loss to the Arizona Wildcats. Following that game, many questioned some of the Buffaloes’ coaching moves that in many ways seemingly thwarted their chance to win. Then there was the decommitment of 2025 four-star receiver Winston Watkins Jr., who implied to media outlets that he was unsure that Coach Prime would be at the school when he was slated to arrive.

Deion Staying Or Leaving?

Watkins’ decision came on the same day that the Texas A&M Aggies gave Jimbo Fisher a whopping $77 million to go away. That immediately brought Sanders’ name into the mix as a possible replacement down in College Station. It also comes on the heels of Deion himself declaring that neither of his sons on the Buffaloes team, Shedeur and Shilo, will be entering the NFL draft until 2025.

It’s been an adventurous few weeks out in Boulder, and things likely won’t slow down, especially if they lose either of their two final games and don’t make a bowl.





Tom Brady Has Some Fun Concerning Shedeur’s Extravagant Purchase

After Shedeur made the $200K purchase, Coach Prime and Shedeur made an appearance on the Tom Brady “Let’s Go,” podcast. There, Brady, who serves as mentor of sorts for Shedeur, has some fun at the young QB’s expense. Following Deion asking Brady if he thought a college kid should have a Rolls-Royce, Brady took another route.

“I think he needs to get his ass in the film room and spend as much time there as possible,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said. “Less time in the car and more time in the film room.”

When Shedeur attempted to rebut Brady’s comments with you have one too, the three-time NFL MVP hit him with this:

“That was just a rental. Hey, I had a few bucks in my pocket at that point.”

This season Sanders has passed for 3,144 yards, 26 touchdowns and just three interceptions.