“The League Is Still Losing Money”: Stephen A. Smith Blasts Commish, Christine Brennan Says A Players Strike During ‘Caitlin Clark Era’ Would Crush WNBA

Minnesota Lynx star and Unrivaled League co-founder Napheesa Collier’s comments condemning WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and her handling of players concerns has caused quite a firestorm across the world of sports and the league, with other superstars such as Caitlin Clark and A’ja Wilson supporting Collier’s bombshell confessions.



With the WNBA Finals kicking off this evening between the Phoenix Mercury and Las Vegas Aces, all eyes are on the league as it navigates a number of issues, while the collective bargaining negotiation deadline quickly approaches.



Christine Brennan Cautions WNBA That Players Strike Would Be Disastrous

Christine Brennan is an award-winning journalist who has focused extensively on the WNBA, particularly in her recent book, “On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women’s Sports”. Brennan was on NBA Radio on Sirius XM, as the sports world awaits Cathy Engelbert’s press conference at 6pm ET on Friday.

Brennan says she thinks the NBA — who funds half of the league — should step in and mediate the situation or at least offer a statement by Adam Silver. Brennan noticed some serious breakdowns in communication and the willingness for the players and league executives to work together. She warns that a strike at this moment, when the WNBA is as relevant as ever but still losing money, could be disastrous for the progress the league has made since Angel Reese, Clark and others stormed the league. She also acknowledges a huge disconnect.



“The owners say w’ere not making all this money and the league is still losing money. Then the players say ‘oh my god we deserve all of this,’ then that might not even involve Cathy Engelbert right. Then we have a total clash,” Brennan warned.

Brennan also warned against messing up the run tye WNBA has been on in rhe “Caitlin Clark Era.

Stephen A. Smith Blasts Engelbert For Not Defending Her Position Against Collier and Clark’s Claims

“The person I call the golden goose of the WNBA, Caitlin Clark — you understand who is box office for the WNBA — for her to come out and say, ‘Phee said it all,’ she’s letting you know that Napheesa Collier didn’t lie, she didn’t mince words, and she didn’t mix words on what the collective body of the league is feeling about this commissioner and her leadership,” Smith said.



“I don’t care who it is. If someone calls you out publicly and you’re in a leadership position, you don’t give what I called that weak [explicit] response — that’s what she did. What you did was provide fire to the belief that everything Napheesa Collier said was the absolute truth, nothing but the truth, so help me God. You do that? It’s time for you to go.”

Brennan speculated that Engelbert might be resigning from the position after all of the heat she’s received across the board, from the players to social media. However, Adam Silver and the NBA would probably have to make that decision. So unless Engelbert has already decided to step down or has been pressured behind closed doors we will have to wait to see how it unfolds.

Her presser is undoubtedly about damage control. Collier “blew Engelbert up” as the saying goes. Her comments about Caitlin Clark needing to be “grateful” for the WNBA for the money she makes off the court could be defined as delusional.