‘That Intensity and Fire Is What Makes Me’: Caitlin Clark Says She Won’t Back Down to Intimidation or Sore Losers After Incident With Connecticut Sun Player Saniya Rivers 

The Indiana Fever romped over the Connecticut Suns 123-88 to enter the All-Star break on a winning note, still in first place in the Eastern Conference, with Caitlin Clark scoring buckets consistently and often.

CC dropped 27 points with 11 assists to lead the Fever, but the game wasn’t without the typical drama that comes from Clark getting into a physical confrontation with an opponent and also berating the refs. It seems to go hand in hand, win or lose.

A referee steps in between as Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Connecticut Sun guard Saniya Rivers (22) exchange words on July 22, 2026, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

She admitted as much in her postgame presser.

Clark was fouled by Connecticut sun player Saniya Rivers while dribbling down the court in the third quarter, after the game was already well out of reach for Connecticut. Clark was chirping at Rivers, who seemed frustrated about something, which led to her and Clark throwing verbal barbs back and forth.

Clark then told Rivers to “Check the scoreboard!” several times, since the Fever were winning the game by nearly 30 points when the foul occurred

Caitlin Clark Addresses Confrontation With Saniya Rivers

Caitlin Clark addressed her tiff with Saniya Rivers in the postgame presser:

“She said she was locking me up, so I said scoreboard. And the ref didn’t like it. I’m never gonna back down, continue to try to control your emotions the best you can. That intensity and fire is what makes me me.”

Caitlin Clark on her confrontation with Saniya Rivers:



"She said she was locking me up, so I said scoreboard. And the ref didn't like it. I'm never gonna back down, continue to try to control your emotions the best you can. That intensity and fire is what makes me, me." https://t.co/kzUvhCcO8l pic.twitter.com/CFEKTYHZWg — Ashwin (@Sudharsan_ak) July 23, 2026

Rivers Claps Back At Fans On Threads

Rivers took to Threads to clap back against fans who felt that she shouldn’t have been playing aggressive defense while down big late in the game.

Saniya Rivers on Threads after her and Caitlin Clark got double technicals for jawing at each other last night:



"Girl idgaf if we’re down by 50, I’m NEVER tolerating disrespect. As long as there’s time left on the clock, ima keep hoopin. period." pic.twitter.com/vAUeX0Ypph — Grant Young (@GrvntYoung) July 23, 2026

“Girl idgaf if we’re down by 50, I’m NEVER tolerating disrespect. As long as there’s time left on the clock, ima keep hoopin. period.”

Fans Still Split On Whether Or Not CC Is Being Targeted

Clark defenders labeled the incident as another intimidated and jealous player purposely trying to instigate a physical confrontation with Clark.

“She’s targeted by other players and the league. I watched the entire game. Sad. So thugs are allowed to run their mouths and she can’t say anything? Hard to watch this league, but she’s an amazing player,” a netizen said. “We all have eyes, the league, refs and opponents hate the two bad ass white girls who kicks their butt on court. That’s why shanequas try to shove and push them because they’re too p*ssy to win with b talent! GO CAITLIN! GO SOPHIE!” one fan quipped. “I don’t think she cares if she’s suspended. The refs are colluding with the W. That’s clear. There are other players they target also, but not to this degree,” one user commented on X.

Others say Clark’s own language towards opposing players and disrespect of the referees is causing these reactions by the opposition, and not garnering her all the grace she might want from the refs.

“Nah she definitely added more to it after or before she said scoreboard. Probably used foul language too,” one fan suggested. “Talking s#*+ but whines as she is a damsel in distress… and white ppl fall for it. She’s the victim, right?” another user commented. “That’s not all she said and she is bringing this on herself because she is so disrespectful,” said another Clark critic.

Expect More Physical Games, More Techs & Caitlin Clark “Targeting”

The standings are close in both leagues and coming out of the All-Star break, fans should expect teams to ramp it up on defense and offense. Clark is definitely a target, but not in the sense that players want to hurt her. She is one of the best in the game for a team that has championship aspirations.

She also lets you know that she can ball, every minute of every game. Larry Bird talked junk, but he also threw hands and paid a price for it.

The WNBA matchup was highly physical, as most WNBA games are with multiple flagrant and technical fouls, including Nell Angloma’s Flagrant 1 foul on Kelsey Mitchell, highlighting the intensity.

Diamond Miller received her fourth technical foul, resulting in a $1,000 fine for what was described as persistent physical play against Clark.

Rivers and Clark each received double technicals. That was Clark’s seventh technical foul of the season. One more and she will be suspended for a game.