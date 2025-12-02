‘He Just Wanted To Score’: Judge Crushes Ex NBA Star Christian Wood By Increasing Monthly Support To BM Jedda Eggleston 500% To $25K

Pro athletes and child support payments go hand in hand. Even 30-year-old Megan Thee Stallion, who’s worth a reported $30M, is trying to lock down NBA legend Klay Thompson as his $80M net worth provides a great security blanket for a music career that can be arduous and uncertain as the generation changes. Once she has the baby or secures the ring, then anything after that is icing on the cake.

Of course, that’s the highest stakes. There are NBA players all over the place having multiple children with women and having to pay a dear price in their pockets. It’s a tune as common as a Drake hit. Or a Taylor Swift bop.

It gets even worse when a player’s career is over, but the bills remain. If they didn’t have a heck of a savings plan, things can get out of control and past decisions become costly regrets. Doesn’t matter if you are a superstar on a super max or have been trying to hold onto the wealth you accumulated in the league.

Former NBA Player Christian Wood Ordered To Pay $25,000 A Month After Missing Appeal Deadline By Narrowest Of Margins

Former NBA player Christian Wood has been ordered to pay the mother of his son $25,000 a month in child support after irresponsibly missing the filing deadline for an appeal. Wood, who made over $50 million while spending close to a decade in the league, took a major loss in a legal battle that went all the way to the Supreme Court of Ohio.

The talented Wood spent two years at UNLV before declaring for the 2015 NBA Draft. He never seemed to have great luck with the ladies despite his athletic prowess. He was projected to be a first round pick but wasn’t drafted and his girlfriend left him before the event could even finish. The 6-foot-8 forward signed with the Philadelphia 76ers as a free agent and that launched a respectable career. Wood also played for the Hornets, Bucks, Pelicans, Pistons, Rockets, Mavericks, and Lakers while starting in 40% of the 339 games he appeared in over eight seasons.

Wood hasn’t touched an NBA floor since the 2023-24 campaign, but his personal life has been rife with drama. The 30-year-old had a son with an Instagram model named Yasmne Lopez which went south and a nasty breakup turned into a legal mess. Wood previously had another child with Jedda Eggleston, who “caught the attention” of Wood after she “went viral on Twitter” in 2019.

New Child Support Amount Is Five Times Amount Originally Agreed Upon

The quotes are attributed to a ruling issued by the Supreme Court of Ohio last week concerning Wood’s attempt to appeal a ruling that ordered him to pay Eggleston $25,000 a month to support the child they had together in 2021.The initial agreement was allegedly for $5,000 per month, but in 2023, a judge upped that sum by $20K while taking into account the lifestyle Eggleston and her son would have enjoyed if they “had stayed together to raise” him. The magistrate bent over backwards to make sure Eggleston was getting a much larger piece of Wood’s pie, citing that “a $2,144-a-month order would have been more appropriate in a normal situation.”

Judge Ups Jedda Eggleston Support To 5x Original Amount For What Her Life Would Have Been If She Raised Baby With Wood

In fairness, Wood was given 14 days to appeal the ruling after it was issued on December 13, 2023, and it was filed 15 days later. His legal team argued he should have been given extra time to respond because he received the ruling via mail three days after it was issued. The Supreme Court, however, didn’t agree and ordered the $25,000 payment to stand. That’s five times the original agreed upon amount. But as we have seen in all of these cases, the mother of the children keeps a close eye on her estranged baby daddy’s finances and whenever there is any uptick, she comes for more with a judge’s support that the lifestyle she MIGHT have had if they stayed together entitles her to more free cash.

Fans Blast Ex-NBA Player Christian Wood For Squandering Talent

When wind of Wood’s latest challenge surfaced, fans reminisced on what could have been for the talented big.

“Christian Wood has no one to blame but himself for not only being out of the league but not being an All-Star caliber player. 6’10 big who could shoot an elite clip from three and was an elite lob threat, but he just refused to do any of the little things that bigs need to do.”

Christian Wood has no one to blame but himself for not only being out of the league, but not being an All-Star caliber player.



“He had a little bit of ball handling skills, bro just refused to function as a big,” another fan said. Added a third fan on X: “He was clearly talented enough to stick in the league but never showed the willingness to evolve or add layers to his game. The skill was there, but the drive wasn’t. Injuries didn’t help his case either.”

The prevailing theme is that Wood’s game didn’t evolve.

“The sad thing is he did no wing things either. Like he just wanted to score, nothing else,” one netizen quipped. “Crazy cuz he was out of the league before and talked about how much he learned in that time only to suffer the same fate,” another sympathetic fan said.

NBA Players Continue To Fall Victim To Insta Cash Babies

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been going through ongoing paternity issues with several women since he entered into the league. The issues have been played out on social media and been a distraction for the All-star player and the organization, even if they deny it. He’s learned a harsh lesson about being irresponsible when it comes to laying down with different women and the opportunities to do so that his NBA career and $260M bag affords him.

Ayesha Howard defends herself and her baby with 23-year-old NBA star Anthony Edwards in an online video, citing her beauty as the reason high value men are attracted to her. (Getty Images)

The groupie game is something that pro athletes have not perfected, but the science is studied by opportunists around the globe and plenty of these guys with deep pockets and blinding egos keep falling for the okey doke. Wood is just the latest, and he’s not getting a huge NBA bag anymore, so he better go overseas or something.