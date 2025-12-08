‘Defend Your Home, Go To Jail’: Ex Laker Christian Wood On Police Radar After Using High-Capacity Ghost Gun ‘Found In Airbnb’ To Escape Home Invaders

Christian Wood had been out of the spotlight since being waived by the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this season. Recently he’s been thrust back into the social media mosh pit as reports that his failure to handle his legal business in a prompt manner led to his support payments for the mother of his four-year old child, which started at $5K per month in 2021, to be boosted to $25K per month.

RELATED: ‘He Just Wanted To Score’: Judge Crushes Ex NBA Star Christian Wood By Increasing Monthly Support To BM Jedda Eggleston By 500 Percent To $25K

Potential Home Invaders Use Pizza Delivery Scheme To Set Up Robbery At Home Of Former $51M Lakers Star Christian Wood

The story put a renewed spotlight on Wood, who has made about $51M in his NBA career. A nefarious mind would assume that if he can pay $25K per month to keep his estranged baby’s mother in a lifestyle of luxury, then he has to have plenty of expendable income laying around. According to police, a group of potential home invaders came up with an elaborate scheme to find out. Wood had to let off three shots from his firearm to evacuate them.

Now, police are searching for three suspects accused of attempting to break into Woods’ Sherman Oaks rental home after allegedly using a fake pizza delivery to scope out the home and determine if it was occupied, according to newly obtained law enforcement records.

Former Lakers forward Christian Wood turned the tables on three would-be burglars during a brazen daytime home invasion in Sherman Oaks. Police say Wood fired three shots into the ground after the suspects broke through the back door, sending them running empty-handed. No one was… pic.twitter.com/3bgYOxDQaR — Los Angeles Police Protective League (@LAPPL) November 7, 2025

Woods Used Unregistered Semi-Automatic Ghost Gun To Shoot At Home Invaders: Leads To More Questions

While Wood acted valiantly to save himself, California police aren’t going to let his use of force go without a thorough investigation. Police say Wood told them that the gun wasn’t his and he found it at the Airbnb rental home. However, police are doing further ballistics tests on the gun and checking to see if there are DNA profiles on the pistol, magazine, fired and unfired rounds. So more information will be coming out and it’s up to police how they want to proceed.

“According to law enforcement, the gun used by former Los Angeles Laker Christian Wood to defend his Sherman Oaks Airbnb from several felons attempting a home invasion robbery was a ghost gun with an illegal high-capacity magazine. Wood claimed the gun was not his, and that he found it in the two-story rental home. LAPD are testing all aspects of the ‘found’ firearm for connections to previous crimes,” a reporter posted on social media along with video of police recovering the gun

According to law enforcement, the gun used by former Los Angeles Laker Christian Wood to defend his Sherman Oaks Airbnb from several felons attempting a home invasion robbery was a ghost gun with am illegal high-capacity magazine.



Wood claimed the gun was not his, and that he… https://t.co/BO0z7w3XoP pic.twitter.com/tRWJKRTM1s — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) November 17, 2025

Social Media Blasts Police For Investigating Wood’s Gun, Not Catching Perpetrators

Fans are expecting the worst for Wood who was simply defending his home from a potential deadly situation.



“Odds are the California homeowner protecting his property will be in jail before the crook,” said one netizen.

“Only in CA would law enforcement be more concerned with the gun used by the victim then they are about armed home invaders,” added another.

“There is no such thing as a “ghost gun.” That’s a term created by former California Senator Kevin de Leon to demonize home built firearms that are legal,” complained a third netizen.

“ain’t nothing more stupid in America than someone getting violated in their own home and being the one that gets in trouble. there oughta be protection laws where you can’t get charged for stupid shit when your getting robbed at gun point,” another person commented.

How Did Potential Home Invaders Use Pizza Delivery Scheme?

According to reports, investigators say the incident took place around noon on November 5, when a Domino’s delivery driver pulled up to the short-term rental where Wood was inhabiting. Authorities surmise that a third party with no connection to Wood placed the order and that the delivery was the first step in a larger scheme to gauge activity inside the home.

Wood was home at the time, but he wisely did not answer the door because police say he was not expecting a food delivery. According to reports, shortly after the failed delivery attempt, three shiesty individuals wearing masks allegedly broke into the rental by breaking a sliding glass door in the back of Wood’s home. Detectives add that Wood didn’t hesitate to retrieve a firearm from his bedroom and fired a barrage of shots which made the intruders flee before they could steal anything or injure him.

Former Lakers player Christian Wood fired several rounds during an attempted home invasion in Sherman Oaks on Wednesday at 1pm.



Wood confronted the burglars before running outside and firing 3-4 rounds at the ground, police said.



The suspects were scared off and fled. No one… pic.twitter.com/BUddOZvR0B — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) November 7, 2025

Prayers go out to Wood, who escaped what could have been a tragic ending. He wouldn’t be the first athlete to suffer a home invasion, in fact it’s been happening quite frequently over the past two seasons.

Did Police Catch Suspects Who Tried To Break Into Former Lakers Player Christian Wood’s Home?

The case went cold for a few weeks and then police obtained a search warrant to try and uncover the person who placed the Domino’s order linked to the case. Restaurant staff reportedly told officers that an order was placed for Wood’s address earlier that day. Reports say, one half hour later , the same phone number allegedly contacted the restaurant to confirm that the order had been completed.

Police attempted to trace the phone number, but that attempt didn’t yield any results, but the case remains open. That’s also not good news for Wood, a former lottery pick who has played for several NBA teams throughout his career.

Woods Recently Loses Support Battle Against BM Jedd Eggleston, Must Pay $25K Per Month For Four-Year-Old

Wood recently made news when his attempt to appeal a ruling that ordered him to pay Jedda Eggleston $25,000 a month to support the child they had together in 2021 went all the way to the Supreme Court of Ohio. The initial agreement was allegedly for $5,000 per month, but in 2023, a judge upped that sum by $20K while taking into account the lifestyle Eggleston and her son would have enjoyed if they “had stayed together to raise” him.

RELATED: ‘Who Carries $200k In Jewelry Around?’: $84M New York Knicks Player Is Latest Pro Athlete To Become Victim Of Pricey Theft

He’s still trying to get from under that bill and the recent news of his NBA fortunes has him on somebody’s radar for a quick come up. This incident is another message to pro athletes to move cautiously and wisely, especially when choosing a neighborhood to move into and with the accessibility of your home address.