Chiefs TE Travis Kelce “Hanging Out” With Taylor Swift; Are They A New Power Couple?

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has been reportedly “hanging out” with pop superstar Taylor Swift, leading fans to wonder are the two a new power couple?

“Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out,” a source told The Messenger. “She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

The two are both 33 years old and know what life is like in the spotlight, though Swift’s lives under a much larger spotlight to worldwide acclaim.

But apparently Travis tried to connect with Swift earlier this summer but was rebuffed.

Travis Kelce A Swiftie?

Travis, who attended Swift’s Eras Tour when it hit Kansas City earlier this summer, was blown away by Swift, apparently in more ways than one. He discussed it with his brother Jason on their podcast, “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.”

“So she doesn’t meet anybody and she doesn’t – or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of my bracelets I made her,” Travis said. “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. You know which one.”

Taylor Swift Is An Eagles Fan

“Well, she probably just hasn’t gotten over the Super Bowl yet. She’s a big Eagles fan, so maybe she just made something up and just didn’t wanna talk to you,” Jason quipped.

Travis’ Chiefs beat Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII back in February.

Travis was really upset he didn’t get a chance to connect with Swift in person at the time.

“It was an unbelievable show,” Travis said. “Kansas City showed out. I’ve only seen Arrowhead [Stadium] filled like that for a Chiefs game with that much excitement. Everybody was dressed in pink and purple going crazy for her. It was wild. It was a wild show.”

Well, it looks like the two finally did meet and are now “hanging out.” No doubt fans will be checking the video and images of Chiefs games, looking for Swift in one of the luxury boxes.

Travis missed the Chiefs’ season opener, a loss to the Detroit Lions, as he was sidelined with a hyperextended knee.

“I did run yesterday, and it feels like I might be able to play this week,” Travis said. “We’ll see how practice goes, man.”

The Chiefs travel to Jacksonville on Sunday, Sept. 17, to play the Jaguars.