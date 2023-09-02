“Chris, Can You Please Come Back” | Chiefs Star TE Travis Kelce Wants Star DL Chris Jones Back In The Fold

The holdout of Kansas City Chiefs superstar defensive lineman doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. With the season opener for the defending champions taking place Thursday versus the Detroit Lions, Chris Jones seems content to hold out until his contract demands are met.

The four-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection has even mentioned that he might sit out until Week 8 of the season, only reporting so he can get credit for the season.

The inability to come to an agreement between K.C. and their second-most important player has All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce a bit confused and a tad stressed. During a recent episode of his “New Heights” podcast with his brother Jason of the Philadelphia Eagles, Travis said this about Jones’ holdout:

“I just don’t get it.”

Kelce knows one thing you don’t do is comment on another man’s money or contract situation with the team. So, what he’s not getting maybe he isn’t supposed to get.

Travis And Chiefs Teammates Want Jones Back On The Field

“Chris, can you come back?” Kelce said on the “New Heights” podcast. “You’re really scaring me man. I don’t get it. You must know something I don’t know, because I just don’t get it. I really want to win another Super Bowl ring with you, brother. This is me bargaining you to just come back and play football for the Chiefs. Please, we need you. We need you bad, and I don’t know what the situation is.” “He’s just the best defensive player in the league right now,” Kelce added. “He’s deserving of all the money in the world. Chris, I love you. Please come back now.”

Kelce knows the importance of Jones to the Chiefs defense and team. With Jones the defense can do things to really affect the opponent. Without him they’ll likely be forced to score more points weekly, and with Patrick Mahomes at the helm it’s definitely doable but probably not sustainable.

Over the past five seasons with Jones on the field K.C. ranks No. 1 in QB pressure percentage.

Without him, that key stat dips to 28th. For a team use to playing with leads because of its high-scoring offense, that’s huge, considering how often they’re able to bring pressure with a lead.

🎙️@robparkerMLBbro: "Not that you have to bankrupt the Kansas City Chiefs, but Travis Kelce should get his value because he's one of the best players playing, and guys who are not as good as him are getting dollars." pic.twitter.com/MW5QblJs53 — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) September 1, 2023

Is Andy Reid Irked By Jones’ Holdout?

On Friday, the usually reserved Chiefs head coach Andy Reid sounded as if he’s grown tired of the back-and-forth.

“Chris has chosen to go this route. Some other guys have chosen to get their deals done and come in and play. I’m not here to criticize one way or the other. We’ve had a lot of success with the guys that we have, and we go with it,” Reid said. “Other than that, I take the distractions and throw them out the door and let’s get on with the real.”

Jones reportedly wants to be highest-paid defensive player in the league or at least in the neighborhood. Somewhere in the $30 million per season range, right behind Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald, whose $31.7 million per year contract is the highest for defensive players in the league.