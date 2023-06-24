Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt On African Safari Says Real Jungle > Concrete Jungle, But She Has No Clue About Life In Either

Kansas City Chiefs‘ heiress Gracie Hunt is on an African safari at the luxurious Sabi Sands Game Reserve. She posted pictures across social media, with a caption “Real jungle > concrete jungle.” Someone hopped in Hunt’s IG comments to let her know she knows nothing about “the jungle,” and they’re right.

What You Know About The Concrete Jungle?

Under a carousel of pictures from the safari most of the comments are thirsty dudes commenting on her looks and women affirming her with “yass queen” energy. But one commenter saw it differently.

“You want to see the jungle @graciehunt ? Go live in a studio apartment on prospect between the 3000 and 5000 blocks. No expensive cars, no expensive clothes, no expensive jewelry and none of your grandparents wealth. Then you will know what a concrete jungle is.”

Well damn. That’s a very specific description. It seems like this person really feels this on a personal level.

Let’s be up front about something. Gracie Hunt doesn’t owe anyone anything. You have no control over what family you’re born into. That’s just luck of the draw. She just happened to be born into one of the wealthiest families in America.

That being said, it does hit different when uber wealthy people say certain things that lack the sensibilities that the rest of us have. That’s the problem. Gracie Hunt lives in a world where “concrete jungle” has no real meaning to her.

Billionaire Is A Different Kind Of Wealth

Yes, she knows what cities are like and the more abstract idea of a dwelling dominated by buildings and concrete, devoid of greenery. But she has no practical experience with the hard-knock life many who live in the concrete jungle face. Never mind truly destitute people. But people that work ridiculous hours to be able to barely afford a place to live inside a city.

She also doesn’t know what real life inside an actual jungle is either. A safari, regardless of the cost, is a curated experience. You’re not actually sharing tent space with animals. Now, there is a level of danger of course, because you are in their territory. But Sabi Sands is a luxurious private game reserve, they don’t allow day visitors and you cannot drive around the reserve on your own. You must be under the care of their expert rangers.

That isn’t “life in the jungle” and “surviving on your wits.”

Got it from my Momma💃🏼💫

Remembering this magical night! FR sitting at the airport in my sweatpants about to board a flight to Africa, but @TaviaHunt1 looked too good in this pic not to post it.🥰 #Mom #KC #KansasCity #Chiefs #RingCeremony pic.twitter.com/vlgfPAzqM6 — Gracie Hunt (@gracelynhunt) June 20, 2023

Hunt is a 24-year-old fourth-generation wealth inheritor, she doesn’t have to apologize for that. But growing up with that level of privilege insulates you from the harsh realities of life at the bottom or even middle of the economic ladder.

Her great-grandfather is oil wildcatter H.L. Hunt, who inspired the J.R. Ewing character on the long-running TV series “Dallas.” His children sold Hunt Petroleum to XTO Energy in 2008 for $4.2 billion in cash and stock.

Her father is Clark Hunt, the CEO of the Chiefs. The Hunt family (H.L. had 15 children) has diversified holdings across sports, real estate, and energy. The entire family has a combined net worth north of $15 billion.