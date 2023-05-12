Channing Crowder Has Another “Whoa” Moment Discussing Mike Tyson’s Package And The Rock’s Horizontal Hula

Channing Crowder, former NFL linebacker and co-host of “The Pivot Podcast”, is always outspoken while interviewing the world’s top athletes and celebrities.

The most recent episode with Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson was no different, as the show took a trip into Crowder’s penchant for discussing all things sex.

“Who’d you guys have on the show, it might have been a running back or somebody who just had enormous legs, quads? ‘You got some legs on you!’ You just kept going at him. That sh*t was so funny,” The Rock laughed with “The Pivot” crew talking about a past episode with New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

When lead host and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark alerted The Rock that Channing also called out Mike Tyson during an interview for his member being visible through his shorts, the crew had a hearty laugh about Crowder’s no-filter style.

Tyson’s “Little Man”

“You also told Mike Tyson you could see his little man,” Clark said about Channing Crowder. “That was the most uncomfortable moment.”

The Rock was stunned and reacted, saying, “Wait, in the moment?”

Crowder couldn’t resist humorously explaining himself.

“Mike had on little shorts with no drawers, and the man got something, I could see it, and I’m like, “Mike, put that sh-t away!” Crowder said, to the amazement of The Rock. “Nobody wants to deal with that sh-t right now.”

Then the show went left into the bedroom of The Rock from a question that had no reason to elicit the response it received.

Horizontal Hula?

“You produce, you act, you’ve been called the best wrestler of all time. You made a lot of money but you’ve never been called the best actor of all time. What are you the best at?” Crowder asked The Rock.

“Horizontal hula,” The Rock responded to the delight of Crowder.

“You a monster? You can get down Rock?” Crowder pressed at the sexually charged conversation. “You’ve got like an approach? You got like a game plan? Because I know my first position, my second position, like its a movie script written out.”

Last year, during an episode of ‘The Pivot’ with guest Kevin Hart, Crowder was in rare form as the former Dolphins linebacker revealed that he and his wife visit a nudist colony yearly.

“Once a year, we go to nudist colony. We go to a place where like you walk in and everybody just gets naked and walks around.”

A stunned Hart made light of the situation with a flurry of jokes and even asked the former Florida Gators star if he knew what he was saying and if they had sex with other guests.

“You hear whatchu saying out loud?” Hart asked. “Y’all just … hanging out or y’all f***ing these people?”

Crowder admitted to swingers being there, but he and his wife of 11 years don’t partake in that type of action, although he admitted they do like to be around naked people.

Hart chimed in with this response to Crowder’s admission.

“To be honest with you, I have no desire to be around a bunch of people I don’t know just sitting there naked,” Hart said.

Crowder has definitely become the Charles Barkley of podcasters with his off takes and folksy toilet humor among the stars.