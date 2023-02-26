“I’d Say He’s Creating Some Memories For His Boys” | QB A.J. McCarron Talks XFL Over NFL

The XFL football league, which is co-owned by former pro wrestler and renowned actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is off to a rousing start just two weeks into the season. With just eight teams as of now, the league is designed to have its best players stand out. And while we’re still waiting for those players to separate themselves, one player who’s already making a name for himself is A.J. McCarron, the signal-caller of the 2-0 St. Louis Battlehawks.

In fact, in both wins, McCarron, the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback has led last-second comeback wins with late touchdown passes, something he’s dreamed of doing since he was taken in the fifth-round of the 2014 NFL draft. McCarron spent the better part of eight NFL seasons as a backup, but chose to not sign with an NFL team prior to the 2022 NFL season in order to prepare for the XFL season.

A.J. McCarron. (Photo: Ronald Cortes/Getty)

The move, while rather shocking from a monetary standpoint, was done in an effort to play by McCarron. That move caught the attention of and was lauded by the aforementioned Johnson in a tweet.

“Take less money to sign with us over the NFL because he wanted his little boys to see him play.”

“Now he’s 2-0 and led his team to back-to-back exciting last minute wins. I’d say he’s creating some memories for his boys. AJs decision means a helluva lot to me, personally.”

AJ McCarron: XFL comeback legend. pic.twitter.com/vIcm3ZT8pC — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) February 24, 2023

McCarron Says Son Watches Him On YouTube

The fact that McCarron didn’t have many live in-game moments for his sons to see him was a huge factor in him joining the XFL over a much bigger check from the NFL.

“My 6-year-old loves watching tape of me on YouTube. That’s a big reason I chose to return this way,” McCarron said via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“I probably could’ve tried to come back to the NFL team and had a chance to probably make bigger money, but no one knows what the future holds. I’m enjoying this, and it’s a great way to create some memories for me and my boys.”

It’s safe to say McCarron is doing what he set out to do when he chose the XFL. Two comeback victories in two games are definitely memories to be talked about forever amongst the McCarron family.

McCarron Led Alabama To Two National Championships

Long before he was winning in the XFL, McCarron led the Alabama Crimson Tide to back-to-back national championships in 2012 and 2013. He also finished second in the 2013 Heisman race.

"It's just fun to come out here and play. I've missed playing."



AJ McCarron is taking full advantage of another chance to play football again 👏 @XFL2023 I @XFLBattlehawks pic.twitter.com/vwHa4TeF8O — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 24, 2023

Now he’s got a chance to lead the Battlehawks to an XFL championship, and next week’s matchup against the 2-0 D.C. Defenders could be an early season championship preview.