‘I’ve Never Lost A Game Of One-On-One’ | Carmelo Anthony Says He’s Master Of 1v1 at ‘Highest Level’, Laughs Off Michael Beasley’s Confidence as Ignorance

Former NBA star Michael Beasley is fresh off beating good friend and new Big3 teammate Lance “Born Ready” Stephenson in a very interesting one-on-one matchup last week. For his efforts, the man affectionately known as “B-Easy,” took home a cool $100K purse. While the basketball play was definitely entertaining, it was what the former Kansas State Wildcats legend said in the aftermath of the matchup that went viral.

READ: “Grab A Cigarette and Towel”: Michael Beasley Talking Spicy After Beating Big 3 Teammate Lance Stephenson In Heated $100K 1-On-1 Matchup

Soon after his big (31-21) win over a game but overmatched Stephenson, Beasley, whose word play has always been catchy, said this to the former Indiana Pacers star: “We made a s** tape Kim K would envy.”

To say that comment went viral is an understatement, but it seems that Beasley’s win has him confident that he can take down newly elected Basketball Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony, and that’s something the former Syracuse legend isn’t letting slide.

Michael Beasley challenges Carmelo Anthony to a 1v1:



“I’ll bust Melo’s a**.” pic.twitter.com/DS0Y5XUdVg — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 11, 2025

B-Easy Doesn’t Hold Back And Melo Responds

During an appearance on streamer Adin Ross’ N3on’s stream, Ross mentioned to Beasley that the aforementioned Melo was one of his favorite players. That got Beasley talking greasy, saying …

“I would bust his a**.” To which Ross asked him “You’d beat Melo?” “I will,” Beasley emphatically replied.

That drew a response from Melo, who spoke about it during most recent episode of his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast.

Co-host Kareem Famuyide ignited the fire when he pointed at Melo, saying …

“I want to see this guy and Beas,” to which Melo quickly responded… “Let me clear this up… I’m not losing a one-one-game, bro. I’m not. I’ve never lost a one-on-one game.

While Melo did defend himself, he also didn’t hesitate to mention that not many can mess with “B-Easy” in a one-one-one matchup.

"I'm not losing a 1-on-1 game, bro … I want to see Michael Beasley and Joe Johnson."



Melo responds to all the 1v1 talk, but he does want to see some folks run the ones 👀 pic.twitter.com/DBGMLibT4i — 7PM in Brooklyn (@7PMinBrooklyn) June 12, 2025

Beasley Says He Used To Cook Bron In Matchups

During the podcast Beasley also touched on the rumor about him and LeBron James playing one-on-one when he was with the Miami Heat. And of course, the former Big 12 Player of the Year didn’t hold back, telling listeners that he did beat the four-time NBA champion and legend, and even insinuated that he blew him out.

Beasley was also gracious, saying he still considers the NBA’s all-time leading scorer as the GOAT.

The question now is who’s really willing to battle Beasley in a matchup suiting his skills to a tee. Melo even went as far as to mention Joe Johnson, better known as “Iso Joe,” for his elite scoring and game that’s tailored to that type of matchup.