“On My Soul, On My First Born”: Cam Newton Reaffirms His Bond With Former NFL Player Aaron Hernandez And Rubs Some Fans The Wrong Way

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton is catching major backlash online, which is nothing new for the opinionated podcaster and ESPN First Take contributor. On a recent episode of his “4th and 1” podcast, Cam spoke highly of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez and gave fans some insight into their friendship while they briefly played at Florida together.

Newton claims that the convicted killer was compassionate, with a gentle heart.

Cam Newton (R) and Aaron Hernandez (L) played at Florida together and Newton says they formed a bond. (Getty Images)

“On my soul, on my first born. Only one from UF checked on me, Aaron. Shows our bond. Fun-loving, loved hard, trauma from father’s loss,” Newton said.

Hernandez, once an exceptional tight end with the New England Patriots, was convicted of first-degree murder in 2015 for the killing of Odin Lloyd. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole and allegedly died by suicide in 2017 when he was found hanging in his prison cell at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts.

Hernandez’ grisly demise and the actions that proceeded his downfall gave fans online a reason to blast Cam Newton for speaking glowingly of Hernandez, who was also the subject of jokes at Tom Brady’s roast that offended the mother of his children. Nobody was outraged about that of course.

“Idk why it needs to be talked about,” wrote another. “People can be good and not good. I’d like horridly not good, might want to stay silent on the good parts…” “Trying To Raise My Children In Such A Cruel World”| Shayanna Jenkins Defends Deceased Fiancé Aaron Hernandez, Bashes Tom Brady Netflix Special “What’s your point he murdered, at a minimum, two innocent souls, Yeah most pedophiles are friendly people to the public and neighbors in passing to that have experience trauma. Are we supposed to pity them because deep down at the core is darkness and awful horrible beings that deserve to be locked up/6 feet under,” a third person stated. Some fans were more upset because they thought Cam was using Hernandez’s name as a clout chase for clicks on his show than the fact that he painted a positive picture of the former Florida Gators star.

“Seems like everyday Cams trying to find a new way to remain relevant. Your times up, let it go,” one fan said on X.

“Cam Newton is a clown and will say whatever he thinks will create buzz around his name, lol,” a fourth person commented. One final fan stated: “Actually, none of that matters. He was a wannabe gang member and a cold-blooded killer. F–k that guy Aaron Hernandez.” Cam Newton Set Record Straight on Aaron Hernandez Stolen Laptop Incident

Hernandez, who later admitted he was high on the field every game, finished his college career with 111 receptions for 1,382 yards and 12 touchdowns. Cam Newton was a national champion and Heisman winner in college — but only after he unceremoniously left Florida for Auburn University, where he would fulfill his destiny.

Before he could get going at Florida, as a backup to Tim Tebow, Cam allegedly was kicked off the team because of a stolen laptop controversy. Urban Meyer was head coach at the time.

Aaron Hernandez was one of Newton’s teammates at Florida.

When “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez” on FX dropped, the series even covered the stolen laptop incident, but Cam wanted to clear up some inaccuracies in the story.

Cam Newton: “I did not get kicked out of Florida. They had a scene where it was like we’re kicking you off the team. Never got kicked off, and that’s right hand to God.”

Peggy: “Did you and Urban ever have a sit-down after the situation?”

Cam Newton: “You know what’s crazy? I never saw Urban or never had a sit-down with him after the incident happened. It just was whatever. They were like Cam Newton is out indefinitely. Then I got put back on the team and it was during the offseason. I’m saying to myself how crazy enough it is that the most sensitive time in my life ended up being the best decision I ever made in my life. Think about that laptop. People may think that’s why you got kicked out. I look at that laptop as my damn life raft.”

Cam’s relationship with Hernandez dates back to 2009, before Hernandez started playing pro and increasing his chances to acquire permanent brain disease. Bill Belichick and other teammates have described him as a warrior and leader on the football field who didn’t give an inch.

Due to concerns about his 6-foot-2 size and off the field incidents, he was not selected until the fourth round of the 2010 NFL draft by the Patriots at 20 years old. Hernandez, who was considered an outcast in the locker room, signed a five-year, $39.58 million contract extension the same year he tragically had his last NFL appearance in the 2012 AFC Championship game on Jan. 20, 2013, against the Baltimore Ravens, where he had nine catches for 83 yards in the 28-13 loss.

Maybe Hernandez was a completely different guy when Newton first met him as a young college player. As we have gotten to know more about CTE and brain damage caused by concussions and collisions in football, it’s not a stretch to believe that Hernandez’s mental deterioration were clear symptoms of a severe case of CTE.

Hernandez Had Historically Bad Case OF CTE, Brain Damage

An examination by Dr. Ann McKee of the Boston University School of Medicine showed that Hernandez had severe Stage III chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, which can cause memory loss, impaired judgment, violent behavior and a bunch of brain-wrecking impairments.

She said it was the worst case she had seen in a player that age. Based on characteristic neuropathological findings, Dr. McKee concluded that Mr. Hernandez had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), Stage 3 out of 4, (Stage 4 being the most severe), Boston University’s CTE Center, where McKee is the director, said in a statement. It added that a second neuropathologist confirmed the diagnosis.

It was also confirmed that his family is suing the NFL on behalf of his daughter.

While Hernandez doesn’t get a pass on the life sentence he was serving for the 2013 murder of his boy Odin Lloyd, understanding why he was such a gorilla thug despite the endless opportunities he was enjoying as a player in the New England Patriots does allow him some sympathy in the matter.

And It raises some serious questions about just how sick and bloodthirsty by nature Hernandez actually was. Doctors say he has the worst case of CTE they’ve ever seen, so it’s possible that his brain was not functioning properly.

Hernandez also had early brain atrophy and other damage, the CTE Center’s statement said. McKee’s research has shown that CTE, found in over 100 former NFL players, could explain seemingly inexplicable behavior, the university said.

Maybe there was a time when Hernandez was nothing more than a guy who loved football. According to Cam Newton, the guy was a charm.