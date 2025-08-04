‘When You Go Low I Go To Hell’: Cam Newton, Gillie Da Kid, Johnny Manziel, Kyrie Irving Top 10 Battle Royals Heating Up Sports Debates

Social media beef is all the rave right now. Any attention-seeking celebrity of any level on the alphabetic spectrum can put something into the social media moshpit and watch the damage while eating popcorn, or in the case of former NFL player Johnny Manziel, just jump right into the fire throwing flames of disrespect and ready to be the story for a few hours.

Arguing Top 10 Lists Have Led To Classic Social Media Rants Between Pro Athletes

Arguing Top 10 lists is the best way to get some real social media response these days. Just days after Kyrie Irving eviscerated the basketball casuals who gave Kobe Bryant an 11th place standing on Bleacher Report’s All-time NBA list, Gillie Da Kid recently started an online feud with Cam Newton after the former MVP left Jalen Hurts off his top 10 QB list.

Kyrie Irving on the recent Kobe Bryant slander and Mamba’s legacy 👀 pic.twitter.com/AEAd4bEkFS — Kobe Bryant Stories & Motivation (@kobehighlight) July 23, 2025

Gillie Da Kid Goes At Cam Newton Over Jalen Hurts Top 10 Disrespect

Gillie, a diehard Eagles fan couldn’t fathom it, especially since Hurts had led the Eagles to a Super Bowl win and was incredible, taking home the SB MVP. He told Cam, among other things:

“Sit your bowtie wearing ass down… you’re corny you’ll never be better than Jalen Hurts and never have a Super Bowl MVP”

Gillie Da Kid responds to Cam Newton and says Jalen Hurts will always be better than Cam Newton:



“Sit your bowtie wearing ass down… you’re corny you’ll never be better than Jalen Hurts and never have a Super Bowl MVP” pic.twitter.com/dfnVfoKrkW — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 24, 2025

Cam Newton Cooks Gillie With Vicious “4th and 1” Podcast Rant

Cam wasn’t going to let that slide, so he struck back and went in on Gillie, telling him. “I have real money.”

“When you go low I go to hell,” Cam started. “Lets bring up your actual facts and actual stats. When I look at your rap career, Gillie did not chart any solo singles on the billboard top 11. (His latest album) “Gilladelphia” didn’t do no dumpers..? Uh Alright.” “You ain’t never been great at nothing. The only thing Gillie has done great and has done…he’s a great mascot. A glorified mascot. When I pull up anything about Gillie…very skeptical career.”

Cam Newton fired back at Gillie Da Kid, and wow, I've never seen anyone go at the King of Philly like this! He took shots at Gillie's rap career and brought up the money talk. pic.twitter.com/f2HRLNt9Lj — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Chatnigga101) July 30, 2025

Johnny Manziel Jumps Into The Middle Of Gillie Da Kid vs. Cam Newton

Then, out of nowhere, Johnny Manziel also jumped into the mix, calling Gillie “the biggest f-ing loser on the planet” and even threatened to “slap” him for his behavior.

Yo @gilliedakid you may be the biggest fucking loser on the planet. Talking like you’ve fucking done anything on a football field. If I see you just know I’m going to slap the fuck out of you, trust https://t.co/BmrrE9LMzk — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) August 2, 2025

Gillie Viciously Strikes Back At Manziel: Dares Him to ‘Slap’ Him

Of course, Gillie, never missing a chance for engagement offered his retort on Instagram. The “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcaster shared a video, which begins with him out of frame, saying things like, “Come on, Johnny. Out of all the MFers you could f- with, what would make you stop at me, man?”

When Gillie finally appears, he’s got a white substance smeared across his nose and is twitching his body for comedic effect, with a message that Manziel made his threatening comments while under the influence. Gillie even told Manziel to check into AA meetings. Discrediting Manziel, a former Heisman winner who went from football’s No. 1 name to historical bust, is not hard. In fact, it was the lob Gillie needed to put this verbal warfare to bed.

“This Ain’t 1917, Johnny. This is 2025.”: Gillie Responds To Manziel Threatening To Slap Him

Gillie responds to Johnny Manziel threatening to slap him over his Cam Newton beef pic.twitter.com/3gUuM3drav — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 3, 2025

“I know exactly what it was. Ain’t no secret… Out of all the motherfu**ers on this planet earth, you gonna slap me? Because this ain’t 1917, Johnny. This is 2025, [expletive] fight back, Johnny,” Gillie said. “The f**k make you think you just gonna slap a [expletive] and what you gonna do, walk about your business, Johnny? No, we gonna have to put on a bet tab for over and under how many days you gonna lay in the hospital,” he added, still twitching.

In the same fashion that Cam attacked Gillie’s failures as a mainstream rap artist, Gillie went at Manziel’s career, suggesting it was equally forgettable.

“You talking about how I’m the biggest loser and [I] ain’t did on the football field. Neither did you, Johnny. You was in the fu**ing league for two weeks. They sent you to the fu**ing Australian kangaroos.” Gillie Da Kid and Johnny Manziel Social Media War Is Classic Sports Drama

Gillie is of course, laying into this heavy. He fought hard to become known as the No. 1 Eagles fan and be embraced by the team and franchise as a VIP guest. He recently celebrated his birthday and a clip from the party went viral, where he was holding the Lombardi Trophy and re-enacted Jalen Hurts’ famous scene, where he was emotionally spent, shedding a tear and sitting on the floor caressing it.

The podcast wars are if nothing else funny at times. Bringing Johnny Manziel into the fold is always guaranteed to get a situation turned up