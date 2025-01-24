“Other Networks, Lawsuits Been Out … Heard Nothing About That”: Cam Newton Says Mark Andrews Doesn’t Need To Address Media Until Fox Sports Speaks To Scandal

***Please forward this from two weeks ago to Cam: “We take these allegations seriously and have no further comment at this time given this pending litigation,” Fox said in a statement.

Cam Newton’s mind is always moving, and he has a tendency of changing his frame of thought midstream during his rants. Just when the conversation is moving at a certain pace a Newton take can thrust the exchange into some TV-worthy drama.

“First Take” Crew Calls Out Baltimore Ravens Mark Andrews For Ignoring Press

On his “First Take” appearance on Thursday, Cam surprised his co-hosts when he called out Fox Sports on air for not commenting on the recent bombshell lawsuit filed by former hairdresser Noushin Faraji against the rival network.

During Thursday’s episode, the “First Take” panel was discussing Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews who lost a costly fumble and dropped a two-point conversion that would have tied the AFC Divisional game, which Baltimore and Lamar Jackson eventually lost 27-25 to th.

Stephen A. Smith felt that Andrews should have addressed the media by now and took him to task.

Newton countered that we already know what Andrews is going to say and offered a couple of possible scenarios that included an apology and taking full responsibility for what happened.

To which Smith explained that is all a reporter wants and needs to hear Andrews say. But right after the game, not days or weeks later.

Cam Newton Defends Mark Andrews’ Silence, Goes After Fox Sports Scandal

Newton didn’t see it that way. Firstly, he doesn’t think Andrews owes anybody outside of his Ravens teammates an explanation. In fact, Cam used the attack against Andrews to call out the hypocrisy in media and media coverage — as only Cam can do.

During a discussion on 'First Take' about Mark Andrews ducking the media, Cam Newton referenced the Fox Sports workplace misconduct lawsuit.



We know that his artistry and unique personality has always allowed him the space to change narratives and paint situations with a broad brush.

“I’m going to go with the unpopular pick, but I want everybody to keep this same energy in other commodities,” Newton said, “in politics, in entertainment, in sports — no matter what it is — and we haven’t been holding people to the same fire. So Mark Andrews, it’s OK, bro. You ain’t gotta talk to nobody because in other networks, there’s lawsuits that’s been out. We ain’t heard nobody say nothing about that.”

The comments seemed to have taken SAS by surprise and Smith asked, “What are you talking about?”

Cam didn’t stop there.

“When there’s a Fox report that comes out, and we haven’t heard anybody speak about anything or make any type of public announcement, nobody has held Fox to that same thing,” Newton continued, “so why are we talking about making a big fuss about Mark Andrews if you’re not going to keep that same energy across the board? That’s what I’m saying.”

Molly Qerim Tries To Re-Direct The Energy & Conversation

“First Take” host Molly Qerim tried to smooth things out by interjecting that she interpreted Newton’s words as him defending players from being forced to jump in front of a microphone in the immediate aftermath of a major sports catastrophe and risk saying something career-damaging.

But the public knew he was referring to the Fox Sports scandal involving Joy Taylor, Emmanuel Acho, Skip Bayless and content executive Charlie Dixon, which came into the media mosh pit flaming hot, but as the weeks have passed and all parties remain on television and totally acting as if its business as usual.

The situation has quieted down without any of the accused parties responding to the current lawsuit, filed in January by a former hairstylist, who accused the company of sexual harassment and other forms of workplace misconduct.

Cam Defends NFL Brother Against Relentless Media Attacks

While other media members were very vocal about the lawsuit, none of the parties involved have made public statements. Unlike Andrews, who plays in the NFL and understands his obligations to address the media whether the results are good or bad, none of FS1’s sports personalities are obligated to speak on the lawsuit. In fact, most were probably advised by their lawyers not to speak.

Cam probably knows this but as a former quarterback turned shock jock podcaster and analyst the former NFL MVP has the rare opportunity to strike back at media members who may have been unkind to him when he was playing and setting the league ablaze with his fashion, style of play and charismatic personality on and off the field.

Either way, Cam asked the question that many of us want to know — and he defended a fellow player who is going through a very rough time, in the process.