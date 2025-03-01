“That’s BS. I’m Gonna Call It As I See It” | Stephen A. Smith Calls Cap On LeBron James Saying He Never Asked To Be The Face Of The NBA But Understood The Assignment

With LeBron James still playing at an extremely level even at 40 years old, the NBA is searching for its next guy or guys to be the face of the league. One name that’s always mentioned is Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who possesses the talent, charisma and mentality to be the face of the league. But during NBA All-Star Weekend the 2020 No. 1 overall pick didn’t sound like he wanted any parts of it.

“Well, I’m capable of being that guy. But I don’t want to be that guy, put it like that. I want to be the guy to just show up and hoop and just kill dudes and go home,” he said.

Edward’s reasoning was it’s just a role he doesn’t want with that type of pressure or responsibility. That’s a weak copout, but one that LeBron James seems to agree with while adding his own reasoning as well.

.@stephenasmith says he "doesn't appreciate" LeBron's comments on Anthony Edwards becoming the face of the league 👀 pic.twitter.com/EZjDrxZxcg — First Take (@FirstTake) February 28, 2025

James Says He Understands Ant-Man

Following his huge 33-point and 17-rebound performance in a Lakers win over the Timberwolves, James talked to reporters about how Edwards is steering clear of the face of the league talking point.

“Ant already said he don’t want it. He ain’t trying to deal with that sh-t,” James said. “I mean, Channing Frye said it the other day, too. Like, I mean, it’s unfortunate, but, like, why do you want to be the face of a league when all the all to put all the people that you know that cover our game and talk about our game on a day to day basis shit on everybody? To have that responsibility, it’s just weird. It’s weird energy. Channing, he said it perfectly. Couldn’t said it no better, but Ant said he don’t want it.”

“I didn’t ask for it, but I knew there was a responsibility for me, not only to my family, my friends, my community and whoever that was going to follow my journey throughout my career, not only in Ohio, but I started there, but all over America and all over world,” James continued. “I’ve always taken that seriously and understood from the beginning what being a professional was all about and being a role model is all about. So try to hold that with the utmost respect and honor, but I feel Ant. I understand, I completely understand this weird energy when it comes to this.”

James and Kevin Durant have long disagreed with former players calling them out for numerous things, like load management, team-hopping, style of play etc.

“Yes, it is unfair at times to hold [LeBron James] to that standard … but he also has invited it.”



—@windhorstespn weighs in on LeBron James' comments on Anthony Edwards becoming the next face of the league 👀 pic.twitter.com/jSqGZfgGQd — First Take (@FirstTake) February 28, 2025

SAS Unloads On James

That response seem to fire up the always easily triggered Stephen A. Smith, who went scorched earth on James for basically saying it’s not something he wanted either coming out of high school. Speaking on Friday’s episode of ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith was in rare form.

“My dude, you had your PR team brand you as ‘King James’ when you were a freshman in high school,” Smith said. “You were on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the tagline ‘THE CHOSEN ONE’ as a high schooler! C’mon, you asked to be the face of the league before you could even drive a car.”

“That’s BS,” Smith declared. “I’m gonna call it as I see it, this is straight BS. I don’t appreciate what he said. This is fresh off from All-Star weekend; and All-Star weekend where LeBron James elected to show up but not participate. Don’t get me started with his 22 years in the league and how he ruined the slam dunk contest because he’s the first superstar that decided to not participate in the slam dunk contest.”

A longtime James apologist, over the past couple of years Smith has changed his tune as pertains to the four-time NBA champion.

Carmelo Says Ant Can’t Run From It

Speaking on the “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast, Carmelo Anthony didn’t mince his words concerning Ant’s comments.

“You can’t run from that,” Anthony said. “Especially when everybody is trying to give you the face. You can say I’m out, but what you out of? You ain’t got no choice but to be who you worked to be.”

“You can’t reject it and then be in four to five commercials on every, like — you can’t do that,” Anthony said. “You can’t say I don’t want then, and then got Adidas, Sprite, you can’t reject it, you gotta pick a side. This is what comes with being a superstar.”

Melo’s correct, can’t have your cake and eat it too, Ant.