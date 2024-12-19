“I Never Went To A Strip Club For Women” | Former NFL MVP Cam Newton Says He Only Goes To Strip Clubs To Shame Men With Less Money

Former NFL MVP and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Cam Newton sure has a way with words. The always outspoken Newton has become a fixture in the sports media world, and with that he definitely uses his platform to the fullest. If he’s not calling quarterbacks game managers, he’s giving his always entertaining takes on various topics.

During a recent episode of the “Funky Friday” podcast Newton touched on the subject of athletes and strip clubs, and in typical “Cam I Am” fashion his response left everyone speechless.

Newton, who made $133 million over his illustrious 11-year NFL career said they he didn’t go to the strip clubs for what most men did, which is to see the dancers, he instead was more focused on being the biggest baller.

Newton Only Cared About Making It Rain

“I never went to a strip club for women,” he said. “I always went to strip clubs for guys.”

“I’m a competitor. I wasn’t gonna spend no money if I didn’t see nobody else spending no money. As soon as I see somebody thinking that they’ve got money … ‘OK, you spending five? I’mma spend six. If you gonna spend 10, I’mma spend 15.’ We’re gonna have a rain off,” Newton explained.

“So that’s my whole thing, I don’t go to strip clubs for chicks even though I want decoration,” he added. “I was a competitor and still am a competitor to think like, ‘N—-, you think you’ve got it, but you don’t got it. That 15 you making, I’mma spend my 15 and I’mma make it back easy.’ It ain’t nothing.”

In retrospect that sounds like something the brash and eccentric former No. 1 overall pick would say. Newton loves to hear himself talk, and this was another opportunity to send shock waves throughout the social media with his response.

Newton Making Waves As ESPN Regular

Newton’s bold takes and ascension up the sports media ladder has helped him land a permanent recurring role on ESPN’s “First Take” opposite Stephen A. Smith, Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and renowned radio sports analyst Chris “Mad Dog” Russo. Newton’s arrival in October has definitely brought a new element to the show, and it’s something he envisioned when he signed on.

“Fans can expect the same intensity I brought to the field, along with real talk, bold takes, and good fun,” Newton promised.

Can’t wait to hear the guys ask him about his comments on his strip club remarks.

Expect fireworks if they do.