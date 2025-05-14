‘Person Full of Life To Almost Looking Lifeless In The Eyes’: Social Media Concerned For Jasmin Brown After Announcing Pregnancy With Cam Newton’s Ninth Child

Cam Newton’s girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, just announced she’s pregnant again, expecting their second child together. As for Cam, this will be his ninth child.

The hilarious Jazzy, as she’s known to her 1.4M Instagram followers, announced the second baby with the future Hall of Fame quarterback on Mother’s Day. She posted a photo cradling her bare baby bump, captioning it, “Feeling ALL the Love, kicks and elbows cheers to our growing tribe. #happymothersday.”

Fans flooded the comment section, as Brown’s struggles with Cam to get him to commit to marriage has been a social media draw and also elevated her popularity as Cam discusses his relationship challenges on his podcast. The comments sections became flooded with well wishes and kudos. Cam is wasting no time growing his family, this news comes just a little over a year after Jas and Cam welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, back in March 2024.



Jasmin Brown Is Having Cam Newton’s Ninth Child

Newton has already fathered eight children, and he shares five children with his ex-fiancée Kia Proctor: son Chosen Sebastian (9), daughter Sovereign-Dior (8), and sons Camidas (6) and Cashmere (5). Kia also has an 18-year-old daughter, Shakira, from a previous relationship, whom Cam has publicly acknowledged in 2020.

During Cam and Kia’s split in 2020, Cam fathered a child, a son named Caesar (5), with La Reina Shaw. Jasmin has a 19-year-old son, Jaden, from a previous relationship, who Cam reportedly considers his own.



Social Media Reacts To Jasmine Brown’s Latest Pregnancy

Expect this happy moment to hit some speed bumps, as Jasmin was previously on video crying about not getting help around the house after their first baby. We know as progressive as Cam is with his lifestyle his approach to relationships have been criticized.



NFL FOOTBALL BALLER Cam Newton GIRLFRIEND COMEDIAN Jasmin Brown Watch Jazzy HAS JOKES ABOUT BEING BABY MOMMA NUMBER 3 PREGNANT WITH CAM NEWTON SIXTH CHILD 6 KIDS … 😂 shawty got jokes pic.twitter.com/oEcl9XP78s — Katherine Harris (@IamKatHarris) December 8, 2023

Jasmin received plenty of support from her fans, but others felt that it wasn’t a moment to celebrate because in their opinion, Cam is making a fool out of her and stealing her dignity.

“Girl, did you not learn nothing ???,” said one netizen referring to her past experiences with Cam.

“Dude doesn’t even follow her on this here platform. He follow 11 other folks tho! #Whatthehelly,” said another fan questioning the depths of Cam and Jasmin’s relationship, despite the babies.

“I understand nobody was laughing at your jokes but come on nie that don’t mean you turn into one,” said one fan.

“Women who put themselves through this deserve no sympathy when they start screaming deadbeat after they break up w these type of men,” wrote one netizen.

One fan sent a message to Jasmin, criticizing her for letting the lure of money change her as a person.

“This ain’t none of my damn business but I watched you go from this person full of life to almost looking lifeless in the eyes, money a bad mf! Like you said pressure from a millionaire is different, congratulations Jazz

Also known as Jazzy or Jazz, the comedian rapidly became an online sensation. Known for her “in-car” rants and original characters, such as Toya Turnup, Termite, and Reggie, Jasmin built a whole new audience by simply being herself, per her bio. However in 2023 she started turning up with the notorious playboy and her energy has shifted towards having his mystery children.

Jasmin and Cam have yet to reveal the name or photo of their baby girl from March. He’s keeping everything under wraps while he executes his own daily game plan. So while she put the baby bump out there, we may not see baby No. 2 for some time.

Cam laid out his upbringing and his unapologetic views on the man-woman dynamic back in 2022. He had a polarizing moment on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast.

“I grew up in a three-parent household; my mom, my father, and my grandmother, and I knew what a woman was. Not a bad b***h, a woman,” Newton said, steering into delicate territory.

“Bad b***h is a person who’s just, you know, ‘girl, I’m a bad b***h, you know I’m doing this I’m doing that, ah ah.’ I look the part but I don’t act the part, and there’s a lot of women who are bad b***s, and I say b***s in a way not to degrade a woman but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a boss chick.”

Newton went further and infuriated some fans in the process.

“Now, a woman for me is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs, right, and I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of, like, ‘I’m a boss chick like I’m a this, I’m a that,’ no, baby, but you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet, you don’t know how to let a man lead.”

Newton’s tone is more old-school family than masculine reclamation others spout as gospel. However, co-host Wallo retorted with another perspective under the auspice of speaking for the women Newton mentioned earlier.

“Now the kickback of that is ‘be quiet?’ I’m going to kick back for the man that handles his business, you know, that’s what they say,” Wallo interjected. “I’m going to be vulnerable; I’m going to be submissive to a man that handles his business, that’s what they’re going to say, so what is your [response]?”

Cam responded with a jewel for his male counterpart to follow.

“But it’s ways to do it. I’m not just about to sit up here and beat up my queens, but I’m also going to tell the men to start being men, bro. That sucker sh*t should not be rewarded,” Cam nudged.

“When a person carries themself, social media-wise, and is a fraud in real life. Every person who has money, every person who is rich isn’t a real one, and I think that gets kind of misconstrued in this society now because a lot of people have money, but they’re not genuine people.”

As one fan wrote, Jasmine “she is a grown woman with her own choices.”

She chooses to fit into a life with Cam and his extended family.