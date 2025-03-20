‘People Think, Like, I’m a F—— Robot:’ Bronny James Addresses Scathing Criticism He Uses As Fuel For NBA Journey

Bronny James is one of the most popular athletes in the NBA and unlike his dad, who has earned the right to be outspoken after 20 years of domination, his son keeps a low profile as he ignores scathing criticism and accusations of nepotism and grinds to find success in his time between the G-League and NBA. That doesn’t mean Bronny doesn’t hear what’s being said, the whispers and the hecklers at the game. Commentators such as Stepehen A. Smith and others who have spent a considerable amount of time dissecting the 55th pick of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Bronny James Addresses Fan & Media Criticism: Uses It As Fuel

In a recent profile piece written by Joe Vardon at The Athletic, who has covered the James family since their days in Cleveland, Bronny speaks out, saying he’s not a robot, he’s human and he tries to use the criticism directed at him as fuel to excel.

Bronny James says he uses fan and media criticism as fuel to work harder at achieving his NBA goals. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

“My first thought about everything is I always try to just let it go through one ear and out the other, put my head down and come to work and be positive every day,” Bronny said. “But sometimes it just fuels me a little bit. I see everything that people are saying, and people think, like, I’m a f—— robot, like I don’t have any feelings or emotions. “But I just take that and use it as fuel for me to go out, wake up every day and get to the gym early, get my extra work in, watch my extra film every day, get better every day,” Bronny continued. “That’s what Rob wants me to do as a young guy, coming in, playing in the G League and learning from far on the bench watching the Lakers play.”

Ever since high school, Bronny has had the attention of the sports world. He had millions of followers on social media before he ever stepped on an NBA court with his father and made history.

Comments that his father has made throughout Bronny’s journey has aided in making the kid a target. Still, he manages to maintain a devoted fan base because of his humility. Whether it comes from the fact that Bronny understands the level he is on, or just being well-raised by Bron and Mom Savannah, Bronny didn’t ask to be placed at the center of attention.

Bronny James Is Performing Well In G-League

He’s trying to grind and earn his spot in the NBA like everyone else, but having LeBron as your dad is tough enough. LeBron constantly singing your praises or attacking anyone that doesn’t has created a different level of problems for Bronny, but clearly his dad has told him to keep his head down and let him take all of the shots that come.

As influential and respected as LeBron’s opinion is, it was good to hear Bronny’s voice. The 20-year-old rookie has plenty of years to build his own legacy. He’s made it through the initial rough times and most people look forward to seeing how the son of LeBron James carves his own path.

With less than a month remaining in his rookie NBA season, he’s played in 19 games with the Lakers, averaging just 1.6 points per game on 25 percent shooting from the field and 20 percent from 3. But he is killing in the G-League, which is a very positive sign. After a rough start and much ridicule, Bronny is averaging 17.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists through 14 games for the South Bay Lakers.

Regardless of what his GOAT dad does, Bronny is going to let his work ethic and game do the talking. The good and the bad.