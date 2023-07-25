Bronny James Suffered Cardiac Arrest and Rushed to the Hospital During Practice at USC, Report Says

Bronny James was rushed to the hospital on Monday, July 24, after he collapsed during a team practice at USC’s basketball facilities. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James and four-star prospect was transferred to a nearby hospital, but was released from ICU and now is in stable condition under the care of the University of Southern California’s medical staff, according to a family spokesperson who released a statement on Tuesday morning.

Bronny James collapses at USC practice after suffering a cardiac arrest episode. (Photo: @BleacherReport/Twitter screenshot)

Well-Wishes

The James family released the following statement:

“Yesterday while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Big Plans

James was a part of a highly talented incoming freshman class that features top overall prospect Isaiah Collier and four-star prospect Arrinten Page. The 18-year-old was ranked the No. 27 overall player in the Class of 2023 and the second-highest-ranked signee for the Trojans this year; the team had the fourth-ranked recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

The combo guard also was viewed by many NBA scouts as a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He was recently projected to be the 17th pick by the Atlanta Hawks in a mock draft released by ESPN in June.

James’ cardiac arrest incident marks the second in as many years for the USC program. Last summer, Vince Iwuchukwu, former five-star big man, suffered a cardiac arrest during an informal practice. He was held back and only appeared in 14 games last season, after being cleared in January following his health scare.