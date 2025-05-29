‘This Is Ridiculous’: Eagles Fans Attack Sports Radio Host Craig Carton For Calling Brock Purdy “A Far Better QB” Than Jalen Hurts

In one of the more interesting sports debates this week, New York radio personality Craig Carton made eyebrows perk up when he went out on a ledge for San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy.

In a debate with former NFL star and analyst Mark Schlereth, Carton, a Tri-State radio host who roots for the Jets, was asked who he would rather have as the team’s QB, Super Bowl champion Jalen Hurts or 49ers signal caller Brock Purdy.

“This one is easy to me. It takes no thought whatsoever. He’s a far better quarterback. Brock Purdy does everything better than Jalen Hurts and I think Jalen Hurts is a damn good quarterback…… pic.twitter.com/6tlEKccixk — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) May 29, 2025

“This one is easy to me. It takes no thought whatsoever,” Carton said, making his emphatic vote for Purdy. “He’s a far better quarterback. Brock Purdy does everything better than Jalen Hurts and I think Jalen Hurts is a damn good quarterback…He’s in my top five (most disrespected athletes) but the guy [Purdy] is a machine.”

Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to two Super Bowls and won one last season over a Kansas City Chiefs team led by Patrick Mahomes that was going for the first three-peat in NFL history. It was the second time that Hurts outplayed today’s GOAT on Super Sunday. The second time, he had the team to support his efforts.

Purdy went 23-of-38 for 255 passing yards and a TD strike to wide receiver Jauan Jennings in an OT loss to Patrick Mahomes in February of 2024. Though he lost, he showed that he is a bit more than just the game manager Cam Newton once called him.

“To be fair he got hurt on the first series of the NFC Championship game (in 2023) against Jalen Hurts and might have beaten him,” Carton added as a reason why he thinks Brock Purdy is better than the ‘Tush Push’ king.

Brock Purdy Gets Five-Year/$265M Extension From 49ers

As quarterback salaries have elevated, Purdy became the latest beneficiary, signing a $265M deal to stay and try to lead the Niners to a championship.

While Purdy has surely defied odds by going from the last player chosen in the 2022 Draft to considered among the game’s elite signal callers, to say he is better than Jalen Hurts is a stretch. There’s no metric that says Purdy is better and he doesn’t have the rings for the playoff wins over titans of the game to flash in anyone’s faces.

Carton was clearly doing his shock jock thing that has made him a legendary voice on New York morning sports and news and gossip talk circuit.

Social Media Reacts To Craig Carton Saying Brock Purdy Is Better Than Jalen Hurts

”What’s the debate here? Hurts is definitely the better football player.” Said one fan.

“Purdy = Game Manager QB who can’t read defenses & has played with some nice weapons around him + a stout defense,” said another, with a clip of Purdue throwing an interception.



“this is ridiculous, bro is coming off a SB win… not only that, vs. the same SB opponent, Hurts far outshined Purdy. Hurts in the SB loss was: 304 yards, 71% completions, 4 total TD’s, in the victory he was 77% completions 3 Total TD’s. Purdy, 255 yards, 60% completions 1TD… 🛑,” said one annoyed fan.

Some fans agreed with Carton, crediting Hurts’ O-line and RB Saquon Barkley for the Eagles’ success.



“Hurts has easily the best OL in the league, a top 3 defense, a top 3 WR duo, the best RB in football, etc.,” said a pro-Purdue fan.



“Like how are we discounting Brock for his supporting cast when Hurts is playing on the best roster in 20 years?,” said another fan attempting to discredit Hurts’ championship pedigree dating back to college.



Coming off his Super Bowl win, this doesn’t even seem like a debate. Much of the conversation last season revolved around whether or not Purdy was the type of franchise QB that you should invest huge money in to lead. Despite Hurts proving what the 49ers believe Purdy has the potential to do some day, there are fans out there who love to root for the underdog. Carton is one of them. Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 Draft is an easy guy to support and overhype.