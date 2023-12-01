Secret Sauce| Bijan Robinson Is Giving Hall Of Fame Energy, and Guess Which Legendary Back Has Offered His Mentorship

Bijan Robinson is one of the best young players in the NFL, and the Atlanta Falcons have a future superstar in him.

In an era where the running back is underrated, Robinson has no weaknesses and has flashed dual ability that shows he can be the centerpiece of an offense. Robinson has the most rushing yards by a rookie this season, with 703 yards. He’s also 20th in rookie receiving yards.

While the lifespan of a running back’s career can be very short for a multitude of reasons, Bijan has no time to waste in a league where even the best backs become yesterday’s news very quickly.



LaDainian Tomlinson Mentoring Robinson

Therefore, he’s being mentored by one of the greatest running backs to ever play the game, and with his newfound approach to football in the pros, he is more than likely to have a long-lasting career in the NFL.



Coming into the league out of the 2023 draft class, the Texas prodigy Robinson drew comparisons to plenty of great running backs.

One name that stood out was Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson.



Tomlinson even agreed with the comparisons and had nothing but praise for the 21-year-old.



He told The Athletic’s Josh Kendall, “I think the comparisons are fair. All the things that I’ve heard about in terms of him being compared to me, I can see that. Being able to catch it, being able to run inside, outside, being able to block, being able to do all these different things where you’re not taken off the football field. The one thing about it is … you also have to have the stamina. You have to be able to handle the workload. That’s why I think it is fair because he’s proven all those things.”



But moving forward, the league will begin to see how identical these two actually are. Both players have a unique ability to break chunk runs and can also be utilized as dangerous weapons in the passing game. Matchup nightmares in cleats for any defender.



Robinson told reporters that he was put into contact with LT, and they’ve spoken often since.



What Did LT Tell Bijan Robinson?



Tomlinson suggested to Robinson that approaching the game and preparing like how a quarterback would could be instrumental in ensuring long-term success in his career.



Robinson, of course, is wise to take Tomlinson’s advice, and most football minds agree that Robinson has a Hall of Fame ceiling if the Falcons utilize him correctly.



Atlanta has been known for underutilizing players, especially on the offensive end, and not putting them in the best positions to succeed.



The roster is packed with potential game-breakers like Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Robinson, who just last month went a whole second half without toting the rock.



That’s just something you don’t do.



We don’t see Robinson complaining about it just yet, and he still has a long and bright future ahead of him with the Atlanta Falcons, but if they can’t put him and everyone else in position to succeed, there’s no telling how Robinson’s career will end up or how fast he will be looking to change location.



After some of the viral highlights that Robinson has created in his young career, football fans are praying Atlanta does not ruin his potential.

Having LT there to offer some guidance can’t hurt at all.