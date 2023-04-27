Top Five Prospects In NFL Draft Regardless Of Position | Bijan Robinson Is A Generational Talent In An Era That Devalues The Running Back

The 2023 NFL draft will take place today through Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Those three days will change the lives of many college student-athletes. And while they’ll be some surprises with the picks, as there are every year, these five players stand out as the best the draft has to offer.

Bryce Young — Alabama, QB

If Young were bigger than his 5-ffot-10 and 204-pound frame, he’d be the unquestioned top overall pick. But even with him being on the smallish side, he’s still the top prospect in this year’s draft.

Physical abilities aside, it’s his innate ability to play under duress that makes him special. Young’s ability to process information both pre-snap and post-snap are on par with 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow who’s made quite a name for himself as a pro.

C.J. Stroud — Ohio State, QB

The best pure passer in the draft, Stroud is the prototype, standing a pretty sturdy 6 feet 3 and 218 pounds. The talented gunslinger stands tall in the pocket and delivers some of the prettiest, pinpoint-accurate passes you’d ever wanna see.

The only reason Stroud isn’t No. 1 is Young’s a tad better under pressure and does a better job ad-libbing when things break down.

Will Anderson Jr. — Alabama, Edge

Anderson shined in his three seasons at Alabama, tallying 34.5 sacks in just 41 career games. The burly-but-nimble Anderson has a motor that just won’t stop, and that’s what makes him such a highly-coveted prospect in this year’s draft.

Whoever takes this stud will be getting one of the hardest workers ever to grace the gridiron.

Bijan Robinson — Texas, RB

In an era where the running back position has been completely devalued, Robinson is the bell cow of this year’s crop by miles. In a previous era he’d be considered a generational talent, for his speed, vision, power and elusiveness. Couple that with his willingness to pass-protect and he’s easily the best prospect at the position since Saquon Barkley in 2018.

His 4,200 career rushing yards and 41 touchdowns in just 31 career games for the Longhorns make him the most complete talent in the draft.



Tyree Wilson — Texas Tech, Edge

Wilson is set to make Red Raiders history as the first defensive player in school history to be selected in the Top 10. Wilson at 6 feet 6 and 275 pounds is perfect for today’s NFL, because not only is he a good pass rusher, he’s also very stout in the running game.

Wilson is gonna be a day one starter wherever he’s drafted.

Honorable Mention:

Jalen Carter — Georgia, DT

The once said-to-be top prospect is still considered a top talent, but he’ll need to fix his off-the-field issues to reach the potential many believe he has.



Paris Johnson — Ohio State, OT

A starting left tackle in the NFL day one, Johnson is eerily reminiscent of L.A. Chargers stud Rashawn Slater, who made All-Pro as a rookie.

Devon Witherspoon — Illinois, CB

During the 2022 season, Spoon showed why he’s the top cornerback in this year’s draft. Targeted 63 times, the aggressive ball-hawking defensive back allowed only 22 receptions for 206 yards. That’s less than 4 yards per target. He also corralled three picks and had 14 pass breakups, displaying why he’s the best corner in the 2023 NFL draft.

